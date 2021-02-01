The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team defeated Appalachian Bible College 70-38 Friday night inside Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
The game was MACU’s first since Nov. 24, 2020 against North Carolina Wesleyan.
Morgan Brock, a freshman, led the Mustangs with 11 points and made 3-of-6 shots from behind the 3-point line.
Brock added two rebounds, an assists and a steal.
Tyeisha Williams and Regina Woodley added 10 points each. Williams added eight rebounds, six assists, six steals and a blocked shot.
Woodley posted six rebounds and two steals, Alexis Starks scored nine points, three rebounds and four steals, Kayla Kent scored six points with six rebounds and two assists.
Amanda Lemons scored five points and added four assists, Carrington Townes, Judea Edmonds and Sarita Smith all scored five points each, while Hannah Moore posted four points in the win.
MACU (3-4) scored 30 points off 36 Appalachian Bible College turnovers. The Warriors shot 28.3% from the field.
Allison Bowsher led Appalachian Bible with 13 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and four steals, while teammate Audrey Bowsher scored 12 points and nine rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Emmanuel 80, Chowan 63: The hot shooting of Emmanuel in the first half allowed the Lions to hand the Chowan men’s basketball team their fourth straight loss in Conference Carolinas action on Saturday afternoon at Chowan.
Jonathan McFall tallied a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks to pace the Hawks. Jaylen Dilliard continued his hot shooting going 6-6 from the floor for 16 points.
Elijah Hill tallied 12 points and six rebounds. Jaedon Willis notched seven points.
Emmanuel shot 58.6% in the opening half and 53.3% (8-15) from behind the arc. The Lions shot 34.5% in the second half. Chowan was 5-21 from deep in the contest.
Emmanuel 80, Chowan 69: The Chowan men’s basketball team was unable to hold on to their slim halftime lead in a loss to Emmanuel at home on Friday evening in Conference Carolinas action.
Jonathan McFall posted a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Dilliard recorded 17 points on 8-10 shooting.
Jaedon Willis chipped in with 15 points and four assists, while Xavier Young scored 10 points off the bench.
Emmanuel outscored the Hawks 46-24 in the paint.
SWIMMING
The Chowan women’s swimming team put up quite a fight against No. 22 UNC Pembroke in a home meet on Friday afternoon with three pool records.
Pembroke won 133-69.
Chowan picked up three pool records including two in the first two events of the afternoon. The Chowan 400 medley relay posted a pool record of 4:40.85 along with Jersey Razzano in the 1,500 freestyle and Ashley Mayes in the 100 butterfly.
CROSS COUNTRY
CONCORD — The Chowan women’s and men’s cross country team wrapped up their only event of the 2020-21 season at the 2020-21 Conference Carolinas Cross Country Championships on Friday afternoon at Frank Liske Park in Concord.
The Chowan women finished ninth in a women’s nine-team field, while the Chowan men did not have enough runners to compete in the men’s team competition.
For the Women: Lela Knight led the Hawks for the final time in her four-year career improving upon her 48th place finish a year ago to place 39th this season with a time of 24:53.2.
Freshman, RyLee Roberts, finished 50th overall with a time of 27:26.4 in her first collegiate event.
Arina Karbolina and Elizabeth Stokes finished in 54th and 55th respectively, along with JaCinda Griffin in 57th to wrap up the event.
For the Men: Dawson Cox led the way for the Hawks posting a time of 19:45.4, good enough for 54th overall. Elijah Hill finished behind his teammate with a time of 20:07.2.
Justin Smith placed 58th overall with a time of 23:42.6, while Shelah Johnson finished 61st.
The men were unable to place as a team falling one runner short.
ECU FOOTBALL
GREENVILLE — Chris Foster has been named running backs coach at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston on Monday.
His appointment to the Pirates’ staff extends a 17-year collegiate coaching career, which includes a recent five-season assignment in a similar role at Georgia Southern where he helped lead the Eagles to three consecutive bowl appearances and played a key role for an offensive unit that collectively, from 2018 to 2020, ranked second nationally at the FBS level in total rushing yards with 10,225.
In addition to directing GS’s running backs, Foster served as the program’s recruiting coordinator and was elevated to associate head coach status in 2019.
Prior to his tenure in Statesboro, he provided 12 years of positional leadership to ball-carriers at Maryville (2015), Appalachian State (2012-2014) and alma mater Gardner-Webb (2004-2011). In all, Foster has mentored 12 all-conference selections, a pair of All-America honorees, a league rookie-of-the-year pick and produced five National Football League players.
“Chris’ credentials are wide-ranging and certainly well-respected in our business,” Houston said. “His reputation as a leader and communicator runs deep and have few equals in our business and we’re thrilled he is a Pirate.”
In addition to his documented success in the run game, his relationships and ties in our state and region will provide quite a recruiting impact for our program.”
ODU TENNIS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Old Dominion women’s tennis team (1-2) fell to No. 8 nationally ranked Florida State (2-0) by a 5-2 score at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon.
“It was a good match today, I thought we fought hard at all of the spots, it just didn’t go our way,” said ODU coach Dominic Manilla. “I think the players on our team are here to win these types of matches and we have another one coming up on Monday at UCF.”
In doubles, ODU’s No. 8 nationally ranked duo Yulia Starodubtseva/Alesya Yakubovich took down No. 7 Petra Hule/Victoria Allen (6-2).
In singles, Tatsiana Sasnouskaya picked up a straight set victory over Emmanuelle Salas (6-3, 7-6). Also picking up a win for Old Dominion was Yulia Starodubtseva, who defeated Petra Hule (5-7, 6-4, 10-1).
Earlier this week, ODU was one of five teams (Kansas, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M) to receive votes in the ITA’s most recent Top 25 national rankings.
ODU men’s tennis: The Old Dominion men’s tennis team (0-3) fell to No. 8 nationally ranked Virginia (4-0) by a 6-1 score on Saturday afternoon at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Monarchs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after claiming the doubles point with victories from Tomislav Podvinski/Pearse Dolan (6-3) and Younes Lalami/Jannik Giesse (7-5).
“We finally got over the hump in doubles,” said ODU head coach Dominik Mueller. “We felt that last weekend our level was good in doubles and today we finally closed out the deciding points. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to carry that momentum into the singles play. We fell behind too quickly during the first 15 to 20 minutes of singles and a Top 10 team like Virginia won’t let you come back from that.”