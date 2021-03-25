The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team defeated Carolina Christian 76-67 Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the New South Athletic Conference basketball tournament.
The game was held in Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
The Mustangs (8-3) entered the four-team tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, while Carolina Christian was the No. 4 seed.
The Mustangs were paced early in the contest by Kevin Fletcher.
Fletcher, a senior guard, scored the majority of MACU’s early points to give the Mustangs a 10-9 advantage.
Carolina Christian started the game shooting well from the field.
Fifteen of the Centurions’ first 17 points were from the 3-point shot.
Carolina Christian held a 17-10 lead.
MACU was able to trim the deficit to 19-18 via an 8-2 run that was capped on an alley-oop layup via a pass from Talik Totten to Fletcher.
Carolina Christian outscored MACU 13-11 late in the first half to take a 32-29 lead at halftime.
A 3-pointer by Totten, a sophomore guard, tied the game at 32-32 early in the second half.
A Fletcher 3-pointer gave MACU a 35-32 lead with around two minutes elapsed in the second half.
With the game tied at 45-all and less than 13 minutes remaining in the game, MACU began a key run of points.
A layup by Fletcher, a steal by Totten led to a layup by Fletcher and a basket by Malik Galloway sparked a 6-0 MACU run.
Carolina Christian responded with consecutive baskets to cut the deficit to 51-49.
As he has done in many games during his MACU career, senior guard Leander Williams gave the Mustangs breathing room with the 3-point shot.
Off the bench, Williams connected on consecutive 3-pointers to give MACU a 57-51 lead with around 10 minutes left in the game.
The Centurions countered with another run to trim the MACU lead to 61-58 with with less than six minutes remaining.
That would be the closest the Centurions got to retaking the lead as MACU closed the game outsourcing Carolina Christian 15-9. The Mustangs held an 11 point lead late in the game.
Fletcher led MACU with 29 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Galloway followed with 20 points, seven rebounds and a blocked shot, Totten posted 13 points, six rebounds, an assist and four steals.
Jajour Lambert scored four points with nine rebounds and seven assists, Tim Aydlett posted four points and Williams finished with six points.
MACU shot 44.4% from the field. The Mustangs took care of the ball as they only committed 12 turnovers in comparison to Carolina Christian’s 21 turnovers.
MACU will host the tournament championship game Saturday and will play the winner of the Blue Lights College at Warren Wilson semifinal game.