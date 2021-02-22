The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team defeated Thomas Nelson Community College in a doubleheader Sunday at Albemarle School in Elizabeth City.
MACU (3-2) won the first game 9-2 in seven innings and the second contest 10-6 in seven innings.
In Game 1, MACU’s Will Warren led the Mustangs with four hits and added two RBI, while teammate Dakota Jacobsen pitched six innings, struck out 14 batters and registered six strikeouts.
In Game 2, MACU’s Jalyn Lee had a game-high seven RBI on two hits. The Mustangs broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the third inning with five runs in the frame.