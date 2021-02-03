Sports at Mid-Atlantic Christian University are scheduled to move forward this winter and spring.
According to MACU athletic director Andy Meneely, the Mustangs are set to field baseball and men’s golf teams in 2021.
The men’s golf program had its season postponed in fall 2020 because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Meneely noted that the United States Collegiate Athletic Association plans to stage national tournaments for both sports.
MACU is a member of the USCAA.
Because of the virus, the USCAA gave member schools the option in late 2020 to either play fall sports during their normal period in the fall or play the sports in 2021.
The MACU men’s golf program last competed in the 2019 USCAA Men’s Golf National Tournament.
Women’s volleyball and men’s soccer will have workouts in lieu of official seasons.
Meneely noted the men’s soccer program will also have multiple scrimmages to go along with workouts.
Women’s volleyball and men’s soccer normally compete during the fall.
As of now, baseball is scheduled to play more than 40 games this spring with the season opener set for Friday against University of South Carolina at Beaufort in Elizabeth City.
The MACU baseball team will either play home games at baseball fields at Knobbs Creek Park, Albemarle School, Northeastern or Pasquotank County high schools during the 2021 campaign.
The MACU baseball program is set to begin its second season in 2021.
MACU’s inaugural baseball season last spring ended prematurely in mid-March because of the pandemic.
MACU played its inaugural baseball game last season at USC Beaufort.
Before the virus forced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 season, the Mustangs posted a 3-15 overall record.
The 2021 baseball regular season is expected to conclude in late April.
The men’s and women’s basketball seasons resumed in late January after a pause in late November.
Both basketball programs are expected to complete their seasons in March.
ODU TENNIS
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Old Dominion women’s tennis team (1-3) fell to No. 22 UCF (3-2) by a 7-0 score on Monday afternoon at the USTA National Campus.
“UCF really played well today,” ODU head coach Dominic Manilla said. “It’s not a great feeling we have right now, but I know we are now better prepared to be successful in April.”
The Tennis Monarchs will return to the courts on Friday at 1 p.m. for ODU’s home opener against Norfolk State at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.
In the ITA’s most recent Top 25 national rankings, ODU was one of five teams (Kansas, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M) to receive votes.
ODU men’s tennis: The Old Dominion men’s tennis team (0-4) fell to Liberty (2-3) by a 4-3 score on Monday afternoon at the Crosswhite Athletic Club in Lynchburgh, Virginia.
In singles, Younes Lalami (6-3, 6-3) picked up a straight set win for the Monarchs, while Jannik Giesse (3-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Pearse Dolan (4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7)) fought back to claim victory after dropping their first sets.
“I’m proud of our guys for how they responded after a really ugly doubles point,” said ODU head coach Dominik Mueller. “We competed hard in every spot and improved in a lot of areas compared to last match. But we still need to clean up some things.”
— Old Dominion University athletics