NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced a partnership with Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) on Friday afternoon.
The Admirals and MACU are collaborating to create a hands-on student development program for students interested in a career in Sports Management and Business.
The first of its kind in Hampton Roads, this program will incorporate marketing and sales-driven projects into students' curriculum that will provide tangible resume-building opportunities and experience. In addition, the program will provide on-site training and internship opportunities for students.
"We are extremely excited to partner with the Norfolk Admirals," said MACU President John Maurice. "At Mid-Atlantic Christian University, we are always looking for innovative ways to partner with organizations to provide practical, project-based learning opportunities to ensure our students are prepared for the 21st-century workforce and this partnership does exactly that. We are also excited to introduce ourselves to fans and supporters of the Admirals as we showcase our institution to the people of Hampton Roads."
MACU will also be the presenting partner of the Admirals inaugural Student Leadership Conference that will take place prior to the game on Saturday, December 11th. The Admirals and MACU are partnering with student leadership organizations like DECA, AVID, and FBLA to create an event that will provide networking, career development, and higher education advancement opportunities to students across Virginia.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with an academic institution that strives to impact the world by creating leaders," said Admirals Chief Revenue Officer Shawn McIntosh. "We are excited to be part of their journey to provide students valuable experiences that will set them up for future successes."
Located about 50 minutes south of Scope Arena, Mid-Atlantic Christian University is the closest four-year university to the Outer Banks, located on 18 acres of waterfront property on the Pasquotank River in Elizabeth City. MACU provides a unique Christian educational experience and programs that cultivate development in all areas of a student‘s life. The University offers a variety of dual enrollments and degree programs, including Business Administration with multiple concentration options including Sports Management.