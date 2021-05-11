A Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s golf athlete will compete in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Invitational this week.
John Baker, a junior, will represent the Mustangs at the tournament.
The two round tournament is scheduled to be held Monday and Tuesday at the Penn State Golf Courses Blue Course in State College, Pennsylvania.
Baker competed in three events this spring: the JWU Spring Invitational on March 14, the Barton Intercollegiate tournament on March 23 and the Mountain Empire Intercollegiate tournament hosted by Milligan University on April 11.
Baker told The Daily Advance on Saturday before his first round about competing in the national tournament again.
His appearance at this week’s tournament is the third consecutive season Baker has competed in the USCAA national tournament.
“It’s very exciting,” Baker said of playing in the national tournament again. “I’ve played pretty well here every year.”
He added he desires to play well and bring some attention to MACU.
As a player and a golfer, Baker acknowledged that he has evolved by being able to roll with the punches.
He added that he takes a “next shot mentality”.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the USCAA men’s golf nationals to be postponed from October 2020 to this week.
During that time of the pandemic, Baker noted that he was able to go home and play golf with friends.
Baker aims to improve on the scores he posted at the national tournament in 2018 and 2019.
In 2019, he finished 25th overall.
“Hopefully this year, I can crack the top 20 or move up from 25th,” Baker said.
MACU men’s golf coach Kendall Williams noted Baker has done an excellent job of handling the adversity over the past year.
“It’s been a little rough this year with the season change, but he’s been able to adjust and he is doing well.” Williams said.
Williams noted that Baker will be able to create a game plan to play the course during Sunday’s practice round before the tournament began on Monday.
BASEBALL
The MACU baseball team will begin play at the USCAA Small College World Series national tournament on May 17 against the champion of the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) tournament.
The PSUAC championship game was scheduled to be played Monday night.
Mid-Atlantic Christian was given the No. 7 seed in the eight-team national tournament.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The members of the Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team graduated this weekend.
Aaron Jackson, Raqwaun Tyre and Leander Williams participated in MACU’s commencement ceremony on Saturday.