MONTREAT — The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team lost two games to Montreat on Tuesday at Montreat College.
Montreat, an NAIA program, won the first game 13-3 in seven innings and the second game 11-3 in seven innings.
MACU’s Jalyn Lee went 2-for-3 with two runs scored a home run and two RBIs, while Christian Moody was credited with an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Cavaliers’ Caleb Abshier had two hits with a double, a home run and four RBIs, while Cole Cothern had three hits, with two home runs in the win.
Montreat’s Daniel Willie pitched six innings, gave up five hits, two earned runs, a walk and struck out six batters for the win.
In the second game, MACU’s Lee went 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI, Moody went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Montreat’s Rafael Padilla hit two home runs and had five RBIs in the second game. Daly Marcano pitched six innings, gave up eight hits, no walks, three earned runs and struck out two batters for the win for the Cavaliers (9-14).
The Mustangs (5-8) were scheduled to play Johnson University (Tenn.) on Wednesday.
On Sunday, MACU lost two games to Grand Valley State at Fleming Stadium in Wilson.
Grand Valley State, an NCAA Division II program from Michigan, won the first game 9-1 in seven innings and the second game 23-1.
CHOWAN ATHLETICS
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas unveiled the finalists for the 2020-21 Murphy Osborne Award on Tuesday.
The winner of the 2020-21 Murphy Osborne Award will be officially announced today. The Murphy Osborne Award is Conference Carolinas’ Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award.
Student-Athletes are nominated by their institutions based on their academic, athletic and service accomplishments. The Faculty Athletic Representatives (FARs) from all Conference Carolinas institutions submit institutional nominations and votes are cast by the FARs.
To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a December or May graduating senior or a first-year graduate student completing athletic eligibility at the same institution as undergraduate matriculation. The student-athlete must be a full-time student at the time of nomination, must have been a full-time student at the member school for at least two years and must be a starter or important substitute in a conference sport.
The award is named for longtime educator and college and university administrator Dr. Murphy Osborne.
2020-21 Conference Carolinas Murphy Osborne Award Finalists
Grace Arredondo, Chowan; Morgan Buchanan, King; Callie Burnette, Barton; Anna Daly, Erskine; Alexis Forbes, Converse; Hope Forrester, Emmanuel; Olivia Johnson, Southern Wesleyan; Millie Klafsaas, North Greenville; Maria Kuhlman, Belmont Abbey; Candise Lockett, Mount Olive; Amanda Lubkemann, Lees-McRae.
— Conference Carolinas
ODU BASKETBALL
Former Old Dominion women’s basketball head coach Marianne Stanley has been named a 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalist, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
Hired by ODU at just 23, Stanley compiled a 10-year mark of 269-59 (.820) at ODU and helped put the ODU women’s basketball program on the map as ODU captured three national championships during her decade in Norfolk.
The Monarchs won two AIAW national titles, when there was no NCAA Championships for women. In 1978-79 ODU had a 35-1 record and the Monarchs defeated LA Tech, 76-65 for the crown. Again in 1979-80, ODU rolled to a 37-1 mark and defeated Tennessee, 68-53, in the AIAW championship game.
In 1985, the Monarchs defeated Georgia, 70-65 for their first NCAA title. ODU also captured the WNIT crown in 1978.
Overall, the Monarchs reached the national semifinals five times, including 1983 when the NCAA Final Four was held in Norfolk’s Scope Arena.
She was the AIAW National Coach of the Year in 1979, and a five-time Virginia Coach of the Year in 1979, 1980, 1981, 1984 and 1985.
— ODU athletics