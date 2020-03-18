The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak continues to impact sports.
ECU ATHLETICS
East Carolina University athletics announced Monday the cancellation of spring sports competition.
ECU Athletics says it has heard from numerous supporters concerning the refund of season tickets for baseball and softball.
ECU said it sold 1,764 baseball tickets this year – the second-highest total in program history (2005).
ECU is offering two options for individuals who have purchased tickets to any affected competition:
1. Refund based on the percentage of games remaining.
2. Forgo your refund with funds being donated to cover athletic scholarship costs via the Pirate Club. This would be a tax-deductible donation (no priority points) and not applied towards your 2020 Pirate Club Annual Scholarship Fund commitment. Each account will still receive two (2) priority points awarded for purchasing season tickets and maintain consecutive years of season ticket purchases.
ECU is asking all individuals who purchased tickets to contact their Athletics Ticket Office at 252-737-4500 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or through e-mail via athletictickets@ecu.edu to clarify which option they would like to choose.
ODU ATHLETICS
Effective immediately by a unanimous vote of the Conference USA Board of Directors, all spring sport competition and championships have been canceled.
The announcement was made Monday night.
All Old Dominion University spring sports are canceled, including lacrosse (Big East) and rowing (America East).
The ICSA (Intercollegiate Sailing Association) announced on Friday that the remainder of its season was canceled.
PREP BASKETBALL
Due to the continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) have canceled the 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games.
The decision was announced Monday.
The annual event scheduled for March 28 in Wilmington, North Carolina features the top public high school senior boys and girls basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina.
“Our concern for the safety and well-being of these young student-athletes, as well as for spectators attending the games from communities across the two-state area, coaches, and essential personnel, prompted this decision,” said Phil Weaver, co-executive director of the NCCA. “We congratulate the selected players on their athletic accomplishments, and wish them much success as they continue their education and athletic endeavors.”
“In addition, we want to thank House of Raeford Farms FLOCK for their sponsorship and dedication to the Carolinas Classic over the past three years,” commented Shell Dula, executive director of the SCACA. “They join our coaches’ associations in fully supporting this decision.”