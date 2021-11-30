The MACU Lady Mustangs defeated the Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan University on the road Monday evening at TowneBank Arena in Virginia Beach, winning by a final score of 56-47.
After a tough start for both teams, the Lady Mustangs held a 5-point lead at the end of the first quarter following a buzzer-beating layup by Airyannah Moitt. The two teams would trade the lead several times in the second quarter before Judea Edmonds' layup with 3 seconds remaining would provide the Mustangs with momentum heading into halftime.
The Marlins would briefly take the lead early in the second half following their first made three-pointer of the game. But thanks to their dominance on the defensive end, the Mustangs would take control of the game heading into the final quarter and lead by 7 points.
The Marlins would once again fight their way back into the game, trimming the Lady Mustangs' lead to 3, but would get no closer as MACU took control on both ends of the floor down the stretch.
The Lady Mustangs were led by Tyeisha Williams who finished the game with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals. Edmonds added 13 points and 6 rebounds while Kayla Kent came off the bench to score 11 points and grab 5 rebounds. Moitt led both teams with 10 rebounds.
"These are the type of games you really enjoy as a coach and player — games where everyone on the roster contributes to the win, and you're able to achieve something great because you did it together," Lady Mustangs Coach Charles M. Troxell III said.
He said he was pleased with the Lady Mustangs' communication and unselfishness, noting they "came together on both ends of the floor" to force 25 turnovers, rebound well and connect for 13 assists.
"A win like this is a huge step in the direction we want to go," Troxell said. But it is just the beginning for this team and we will use what we learned in this game to continue getting better."
The Lady Mustangs return home to Chesson Gym on Friday to take on the Tigers of Trinity Washington University at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the USCAA Sports Network.