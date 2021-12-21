New Elizabeth City State University head football coach Marcus Hilliard signed a three-year contract last week worth at least $100,000 annually.
Hilliard could also earn up to $18,500 in incentives each year of the contract. The contact also provides a pool of $230,000 for five assistant football coaches, including money for offensive and defensive coordinators.
The contract runs from Jan. 3, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2025.
The ECSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved the contract just before Chancellor Dr. Karrie Dixon and Athletic Director George Bright introduced Hilliard as the Vikings’ coach on Dec. 14.
Hilliard was a four-year football letterman for the Vikings from 2001-04 and was an ECSU assistant coach for 14 seasons, the last eight as defensive coordinator before leaving the program after the 2017 season.
Hilliard, a native of Goldsboro, has spent the last four seasons at Virginia Union University in Richmond where he was the assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.
“This is a pleasure, this is an honor for me,” Hillard said last week. “I don’t take this lightly and I am ready to go.”
Hilliard can earn six different bonuses annually ranging from $1,500 each for reaching graduation goals and winning a divisional championship, to $7,000 for winning a national championship. Hilliard would receive $4,000 for winning a CIAA Conference Championship, $2,500 for reaching the national championship game and $2,000 if the Vikings win the Bowl Championship.
The contract provides a total of $140,000 annually, including benefits, for two coordinators. There is also $90,000 annually, including benefits, for three assistant coaches.
The contract empowers Hilliard to hire and fire assistant football coaches subject to final approval of the school’s chancellor. That approval “shall not be unreasonably withheld,” the contract states. The contract also states ECSU will assist in hiring assistant coaches.
Hilliard is also allowed to earn money from sports camps and “endorsement and consultation” contracts with athletic shoes, apparel or equipment manufacturers. All outside compensation must be approved by the school’s chancellor, the contract states.
The contract stipulates that Hilliard will be responsible for “coaching, leadership, recruiting, supervision and promotion” of the football program at ECSU during the term of the contract. He will also supervise the team’s assistant coaches. The contract also states that Hilliard will “facilitate student athletes’ progression toward degrees in defined academic programs.”
Hilliard replaces former head coach Anthony Jones, who parted ways with ECSU last month. Last season, Jones led ECSU to a 3-7 overall record a 1-5 finish in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s northern division after his third season and fourth year at the helm of the Vikings football program. Jones compiled a 6-23 overall record in three seasons after being named head coach on April 2, 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIAA canceled the 2020 season.