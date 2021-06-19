NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State head women’s basketball coach Larry Vickers announced Thursday the promotions for coaching staff members Jasmine Young, Trinese Fox and Kevin Harris.
Young has been promoted to associate head coach, Fox has added the title of recruiting coordinator to her duties, and Harris has been elevated to assistant coach.
Young has spent the last three years on Vickers’ staff as assistant coach. NSU has reached at least the MEAC tournament semifinals all three years, including a championship game appearance in 2018-19. In 2019-20, the Spartans went 19-11 and advanced to the tournament semifinals before the season was shut down due to COVID-19. Led by two All-MEAC guards, including MEAC Player of the Year Chanette Hicks, NSU tied its highest-ever MEAC finish and went 12-4, its best MEAC winning percentage ever.
“We are very excited to promote Jasmine to the position of associate head coach. It was a slam dunk,” Vickers said. “In her three seasons, she has been committed to the growth of the program and exemplifies the culture by going above and beyond since the day she arrived. More than anything, she brings her competitive drive to work every day.”
Fox joined the Spartan program prior to last season and helped the short-handed Spartans reach the MEAC semifinals. A native of Suffolk, Fox had prior stops at nearby Christopher Newport, where she helped the Captains reach the Division III Final Four, Claflin University, Lenoir Community College and Nansemond River High in Suffolk. She also coached in the renowned Boo Williams AAU Summer League.
“Trinese has more than earned this opportunity. She was an integral part of the everyday operation of our program, has great relationships with our players and familiarity with our systems, making this a very smooth transition,” Vickers said. “She also spearheaded a 10-player recruiting class during COVID, and next year, will serve as our recruiting coordinator.”
Harris also joined the program prior to last season. He served as director of operations during the 2020-21 season, but now moves into the position of assistant coach. Harris came to NSU after serving as head coach at Salem High School in Virginia Beach, where he led the SunDevils to two postseason appearances. He has also coached on the AAU circuit with Boo Williams Summer League.
“Kevin brought it every day and he’s not afraid to roll his sleeves up and get out there,” Vickers said. “He gives the staff and team energy. He has done a great job in his role with player development and was an easy and natural choice for this position. He’s a great student of the game and has a passion for recruiting and player evaluation.”
— Norfolk State University athletics
GOLF
NORFOLK, Va. — Head coach of the Old Dominion men’s golf team Murray Rudisill announced today the fall 2021 portion of the Monarch’s schedule. ODU is set to compete in four events in the fall, culminating with the 11th installment of the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate.
The Monarchs first tee off at the VCU Invitational, Sept. 13 and 14 in Richmond, Virginia. Next up, Old Dominion travels south to Davidson, North Carolina and the River Run Collegiate, Sept. 20 and 21. Following a layoff of nearly three weeks, the Monarchs compete at the Autotrader Collegiate Classic, hosted by Georgia State in Duluth, Georgia, Oct. 11-12.
ODU then caps the fall season with the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate, the annual punctuation mark of the fall, at Kilmarlic Golf Club in Powells Point, North Carolina. The three-round event runs Oct. 24-26.
— Old Dominion University athletics