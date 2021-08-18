NORFOLK, Va. — One practice and just shy of two weeks into Norfolk State’s preseason football training camp, first-year Spartans’ coach Dawson Odums likes what he sees from his new squad.
The Spartans had their first full scrimmage of training camp on Saturday.
For the returning players, it was their first time in a game situation since spring practice in March. For the Spartan newcomers, it was a first big opportunity to make a name for themselves in the green and gold. And for Odums, it proved invaluable as it was the team’s first full game-like situation with referees since he took over the program in April.
All in all, Odums said he saw a good give-and-take between the offense and defense.
“We’re ahead of schedule, but still have a long way to go,” Odums said. “Each side played well in spurts … no side dominated the other. That tells me we have a good team in the making.”
Offensively, Odums had high praise for senior quarterback Juwan Carter.
“Our quarterback is as advertised,” Odums said. “He moved the offense and played well, so I’m excited about his development. He and (QB Coach Ryan) Meyers have worked well together, building that relationship.”
Odums also singled out the receivers and running backs as being position groups which have caught his eye early in camp.
“Da’Quan Felton has been a bright spot, making so plays for us,” Odums continued. “Justin Smith is steady as they come, and DK (Da’Kendall James) is really coming on, picking up his level of play. And as a whole, our running backs are doing an outstanding job.”
Finding the best combination of five linemen up front and establishing leaders in the trenches are areas of emphasis for Odums entering the second scrimmage.
“As the line continues to gel and find leadership, they have all the potential in the world,” Odums said.
On the defensive side, Odums noted that while the offense broke some big runs in the scrimmage, he likes what he sees from his defense.
“We’ve got some players on that side of the ball. We just have to improve our depth,” Odums said. “Our second, third and fourth string guys have to understand where they can fit in and help us.”
Not surprisingly, several experienced returners have caught Odums’ eye early in camp.
“Devyn Coles is having an outstanding camp. He’s going to really be a leader for us back there because he has all the characteristics and plays with a lot of enthusiasm. He just has to channel it in the right way.
“Brandon Savage also gives us another cornerback back there playing well. Other than a couple of pass interference penalties, that group did well in the scrimmage.”
It also didn’t take long for Odums to see the talent he has along the defensive front.
“(Chris) Myers and (De’Shaan) Dixon will spearhead that unit. Those guys really controlled the point of attack,” Odums said. “Remy Feltes also played outstanding and as he improves, he will have the chance to do big things for us. We just want to continue to establish depth there.”
Not to be left out, Odums also sees plenty of potential in his linebackers.
“Tyler Long, Matt Hodges, Marquis Hall – those three can really play,” Odums said. “They give you a lot of production and are all over the field. As we continue to develop mentally and from a depth standpoint, we have the chance to be really good (at linebacker).”
Odums also praised his special teams units, which converted all but one kick in the first scrimmage.
As week two of training camp winds down and another full scrimmage awaits, Odums is looking forward to seeing how his squad continues to take shape.
“We’ve got to clean up some stuff. We had way too many penalties in the first scrimmage,” Odums said. “As we cut those down, it will be a direct correlation to the discipline that we instill each and every day. As that improves, I’m excited to see how much we get better from scrimmage one to scrimmage two.”