NORFOLK, Va. — The red-hot Norfolk State baseball team returns to Marty L. Miller Field for another four-game conference series this weekend against Florida A&M in a battle of the MEAC’s two first-place teams. The first game of the series will be televised live on ESPNU at 4 p.m. Friday, while the teams also play a doubleheader at noon Saturday and a single game at noon Sunday.
Friday marks the first televised home game in NSU baseball history. Sam Ravech will handle play-by-play duties and Mike Rooney is the color analyst. ESPNU is available on many local cable plans in the Hampton Roads area through Cox or Verizon Fios, on satellite providers, and through the ESPN app.
The game will also be re-broadcast on ESPNU at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday.
NSU comes into the series sitting in first place in the MEAC North, at 14-6 in conference play at 18-21 overall. The Spartans have won nine of their last 10 games, including a three-games-to-one series victory at Delaware State last weekend. The Spartans took the first three games of the series to run their win streak to nine in a row, before DSU won the series finale 9-4 to prevent the sweep.
The Spartans hit five home runs in the three games by five different players. Danny Hosley and Ty Hanchey homered in game one, Korey Singh and Alsander Womack in game two and Jacob Council in game four. Hosley, who was also the winning pitcher in game one, hit .571 in the four games and also tossed his nation’s leading sixth complete game of the year. Womack batted .438 with six RBIs in the DSU series. Hosley leads NSU in batting at .361, while Womack is batting .348.
Womack also enters the weekend needing one base hit (current tally: 188) and one double (36) from cracking the program’s top 10 lists in both categories.
FAMU enters this weekend with a 13-25 overall record and 9-7 MEAC mark, good enough for first place in the MEAC South. The Rattlers have dropped four of their last six games, including two games in their four-game series with North Carolina Central last weekend. FAMU has made the fewest errors in the conference (MEAC-leading .970 fielding percentage) and ranks second in the league in team ERA (6.09).
The Rattlers are led at the plate by Joseph Pierini (.314 batting average) and L.J. Bryant (.307). Bryant has team highs of eight doubles and 24 runs batted in. He also has hit three homers.
Zach Morea has been one of the top relief pitchers in the conference. He has 21 appearances and has logged a 3-0 record and 3.26 ERA.
— Norfolk State University athletics
GOLF
Old Dominion University women's golfer Leah Onosato has been selected to compete in the 2021 NCAA Regional Tournament, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon. The junior earned an at-large bid and is the top-seeded individual in the Columbus, Ohio region.
The 54-hole event will take place at The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course and will be played from May 10-12. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.
"We are excited to keep our NCAA Tournament streak alive," ODU head coach Mallory Hetzel expressed. "Our team was limited in the opportunities we had to compete this year, so it's impressive Leah was able to qualify. We have experience in competing at the Ohio State Scarlet Golf Course and it will suit her game very well. She's going to do a great job representing Old Dominion!"
Onosato led ODU with a 73.5 stroke average in 16 rounds this season. She earned All-Conference accolades as well as a spot on the All-Tournament Team following her top-5 finish at the C-USA Championship. The Kumamoto, Japan native has compiled four under-par rounds and three rounds at even-par.
Regional play for the 2021 Division I Women's Golf Championships will be held May 10-12. Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships.
The national championships will be May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the Golf Channel.
All-conference awards: Old Dominion women's golfers Leah Onosato and Jana Melichova earned all-conference recognition, Conference USA announced Wednesday afternoon. Onosato was tabbed to the All-Conference USA Second Team, while Melichova earned a spot on the All-Conference USA Third Team.
The junior duo has earned all-conference accolades all three of their seasons with the Monarchs.
Onosato leads ODU with a 73.5 stroke average in 16 rounds this season. The Kumamoto, Japan native finished in the top 10 in three of the six tournaments she competed in, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational. In addition, Onosato earned All-Tournament Team accolades following her top-5 finish at the C-USA Championship. Onosato has compiled four under-par rounds and three rounds at even-par. The junior was tabbed to the C-USA All-Academic Team, boasting a 4.0 GPA. She is currently the highest ranked Monarch checking in at 113 according to Golfstat.
Melichova owns a stroke average of 74.2, second-best on the Monarch squad. The Czech Republic native collected three top 10 finishes in seven events, highlighted by her runner-up finish at the C-USA Championship with an 8-under 208. Melichova has put together six rounds under-par and one round at even-par.
— Old Dominion University athletics