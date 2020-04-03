NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray was named Virginia Sports Information Directors State Coach of the Year while Taylor Edwards was tabbed to the First Team All-State.
McCray, the Conference USA Coach of the Year and a 2020 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I Coach of the Year Finalist, led ODU to a 24-6 overall record. McCray guided the Monarchs to 20+ wins for the second-straight season. The Monarchs opened the season by leading ODU to an 89-77 win over Auburn, which marked its first victory over a Power 5 opponent since March 2015. The Monarchs also snapped Rice’s 30 conference game win streak at the Chartway Arena on Feb. 13. Her defense finished ranked first in the country for holding teams to three-point field goals and 15th in the country in scoring defense. In just her third season at ODU, McCray’s Monarchs earned votes in the AP Top 25 poll and the WBCA Coaches Poll for the first time since December 2008.
Picked to finish fifth in the league, McCray guided the Monarchs to a second-place finish with a 14-4 mark in C-USA play.
Edwards, an All-C-USA First Team selection turned in a strong senior campaign, leading the Monarchs in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. The Portsmouth, Va., native has also dished out 99 assists and averages 5.8 rebounds per game. The guard poured in a career-high 29 points this season in the Monarchs contest against Charlotte. She has led ODU in scoring during five contests this season. Edwards progressed her play in league play, averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.
CHOWAN SOFTBALL
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Conference Carolinas unveiled its softball all-conference team on Thursday.
The softball all-conference team is part of a special process in which Conference Carolinas is honoring its 2020 spring seniors. All of the members of the spring all-conference teams are seniors.
Shannon Buchanan, Lindsee Howard, Brittany Parson, and Lindsey Stigler were named All-Conference.
Shannon Buchanan transitioned from the circle to the outfield this season. Buchanan is a four-year member of the Blue and White and hit .295 this season with 16 RBI. In the circle, Buchanan amassed 31 career wins. Buchanan adds the Conference Carolinas honor to her All-CIAA selection last season.
Lindsee Howard is a two-year member of the softball program picking up a hit this season against Elizabeth City State in limited action after sitting out last season.
Brittany Parson was able to move to the top of the all-time home run list before the season was cut short blasting her 24th career home run against Elizabeth City State.
Parson was hitting .304 this season with five doubles. Parson has made all-conference honors all four years.
Lindsey Stigler wrapped up her career by hitting .385 this season with six doubles, two home runs, and 17 RBI. Stigler adds the Conference Carolinas honor to her All-CIAA selection last season. Stigler was also a finalist for the Murphy Osborne Award.