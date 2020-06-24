NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men’s basketball head coach, Jeff Jones, announced the completion of the non-conference slate for the 2020-21 Monarch season on Tuesday afternoon with the addition of home games against Elon and Penn.
The 11-game non-conference schedule is highlighted by six instate opponents. Another schedule highlight is the neutral site game in Little Rock against Arkansas. Seven of the opponents are former conference foes.
The schedule includes all of ODU’s longest rivals. ODU has played 50 or more games against just six opponents in its history (George Mason, Richmond, William & Mary, East Carolina, James Madison and VCU). In 2020-21, the Monarchs will play all six of those teams. VCU and William & Mary are scheduled to play in Chartway Arena, while ODU will travel to George Mason, Richmond, East Carolina and James Madison.
“We have put together an attractive and highly competitive non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 ODU men’s basketball season,” said Jones. “This schedule will undoubtedly prepare us for league play within Conference USA. And playing so many historic rivals will be exciting for Monarch Nation.”