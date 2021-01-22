NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s and women’s basketball teams have paused all team-related activities due to positive COVID-19 results among Tier 1 personnel.
The university made the announcement Thursday.
Tier 1 personnel includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff.
The results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with Conference USA and NCAA guidelines.
Due to the pause, the Monarchs’ games against North Texas on Jan. 22 and 23 have been postponed. The two institutions will work with C-USA to identify rescheduling options.
ODU follows C-USA, institutional, and Virginia Department of Health protocols to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the community.
ODU VOLLEYBALL
The Old Dominion volleyball team is set to open its inaugural season today when it plays host to George Mason at 2 p.m. in the newly renovated ODU Volleyball Center.
The contest will stream for free on ODUSports.com.
ODU will also be hosting VCU (4 p.m.) and Delaware State (3 p.m.) on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The Monarchs’ contests against the Rams and Hornets will both stream on CUSA.TV.
Due to attendance limitations put in place by state COVID-19 restrictions, the Monarchs’ first two contests, on Friday and Saturday, will be closed to the general public.
ODU SOCCER
Old Dominion women’s soccer head coach Angie Hind announced the Monarchs schedule for the 2021 season, which will begin on Thursday, Feb. 4 against East Carolina at the ODU Soccer Complex.
In all, ODU’s schedule entails a total of 13 matches, with six of those being played at home, highlighted by a Sunday, March 14 game against Virginia at the ODU Soccer Complex. In addition to hosting ECU and UVA, the Monarchs will also welcome Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky.
“As a team, we are so very excited to get on the field and compete,” said Hind. “This group has worked incredibly hard throughout the fall and over the holidays to come in ready for a competitive spring season and so we wanted to make sure we set up a strong schedule to really challenge ourselves. We have some really great opponents this spring, both non-conference and in C-USA play. The conference schedule has been split into an East and West region with four teams qualifying for the tournament from each group. Given the teams we have in our region, it’s going to be a very competitive conference this spring. I think we are all just excited to get out there and test ourselves against some great regional and C-USA opponents this spring.”
— ODU athletics
ECU ATHLETICS
GREENVILLE — The East Carolina University Department of Athletics announced Thursday that Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center has elevated its overall partnership with the Pirates and now will serve as “Official Team Physicians” for the university’s more than 400 student-athletes.
The new, multi-year agreement signals another milestone for the hometown university and Orthopaedics East, which has served as ECU’s preferred orthopaedic care provider for more than three decades.
“Orthopaedics East and Sports Medicine has been caring for Pirate Nation and the student-athletes at East Carolina University for more than 35 years,” Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center President Dr. Josh Duke said. “We are excited to receive the designation as the Official Team Physicians for ECU. This designation expands our relationship with ECU and brings the expertise of our orthopaedic surgeons to more than 400 student-athletes at the university.”
— ECU athletics