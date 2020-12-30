NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men's tennis head coach Dominik Mueller announced the schedule for the Monarchs 2021 Spring season, highlighted by squaring-off against a total of 12 opponents which finished last season ranked within the Top 75.
"Our team just can't wait to get back on the court and compete," said Mueller. "Everybody is eager to play competitive matches and I believe we did a great job putting a schedule together that is regional and responsible in times like this, but also competitive that pushes our guys and allows us to be nationally relevant again. We are fortunate, having scheduled 12 matches against teams that finished last year ranked in the Top 75."
ODU is slated to host eight matches at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center and will play a total of 12 matches against in-state programs.
"We are challenging our players especially early on by playing four Power 5 teams, but that's how we prepare our team for another run at the Conference USA Championships," Mueller concluded. "Playing Virginia and Virginia Tech both in one year is obviously the cherry on top. Again, we can't wait to start competing."
Women's: Old Dominion women's tennis head coach, Dominic Manilla, announced the Monarchs schedule for their upcoming 2021 Spring season. ODU is slated to play six opponents from the ACC, three from the MEAC, two from the AAC, A10 and CAA and one SEC program.
The Monarchs will take on William & Mary, VCU and Norfolk State both at home, as well as on the road in 2021.
Manilla's Monarchs finished last season nationally ranked No. 24 with an 11-2 record and returns all seven players from the 2019-20 roster.
"I would like to thank President John R. Broderick, Dr. Wood Selig, Bruce Stewart and the entire athletic staff for their efforts to put us in position to compete this Spring," said Manilla. "I would also like to thank our Athletic Trainer, Rachelle Bowman, for the confidence she has instilled in us to compete safely this upcoming semester. It has been a humbling several months. This Spring schedule puts us against the best teams in the nation on a weekly basis. We feel fortunate to have grown our program to this point and it will be a privilege to compete at the highest level."