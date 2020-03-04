NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (12-17, 8-8 C-USA) will welcome UTSA (13-16, 7-9 C-USA) to Chartway Arena today for a 7 p.m. tip on ESPN3.
Today marks Senior Night for ODU’s Aaron Carver and Drew Lakey.
Fans are asked to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. to honor these two senior student-athletes.
Carver currently has 670 career rebounds, which is tied (with Gerald Lee) for 21st all-time for the ODU basketball program. Carver’s father, Anthony, ranks 17th on ODU’s all-time career rebounding list with 755 boards.
Anthony Carver also ranks 5th on Old Dominion’s all-time career scoring list with 1,958 points.
Aaron Carver’s 300 rebounds so far this season ranks 18th in the NCAA.
As a team, ODU is ranked 29th in the NCAA for rebounds per game (39.34).
Aaron Carver, a native of Elizabeth City, played his high school basketball at Northeastern.
UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson (27.3 points per game) and Keaton Wallace (18.7 points per game) are the top two leading scorers in the conference. In fact, Jackson is the second leading scorer in the country heading into today’s contest.
The Roadrunners are coming off a 66-59 victory over UAB.
Trailing by nine with 4:53 left in the game, UTSA closed on a 20-2 run to clip the Blazers, getting 16 points during the stretch from Jackson.
He scored 14 of UTSA’s 16-0 run to take the lead, giving him 28 points on the game.