NORFOLK, Va. — Austin Trice of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team was named the Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season, as announced by league officials on Tuesday afternoon.
Trice, a senior forward transfer from Kansas State, leads the Monarchs in offensive rebounds (57), while ranking second on the squad for rebounds (142) as well as blocks (15) and has scored the fourth most points (198 for a 9.0 ppg average) on the team so far this season.
Trice ranks third in the C-USA with 2.59 offensive rebounds per game, eighth with three double-doubles, ninth with 6.5 rebounds per game, 11th for total rebounds (142) and 12th in the league with 0.68 blocks per outing.
The Chicago, Illinois native has tallied four games with 10 or more rebounds and two games scoring 20 or more points. Trice has appeared in every contest for ODU this season, averaging 20.4 minutes per contest.
Trice and the Monarchs (15-7, 11-5 C-USA) earned the No. 2 seed from the league’s East Division, as well as a first round bye in the upcoming 2021 Conference USA Tournament, held in Frisco, Texas on March 9-13. Old Dominion’s first game will take place in the quarterfinals against the winner of North Texas (No. 3 seed from West) vs. Middle Tennessee (No. 6 seed from East) on Thursday, March 11 at 10 p.m.
2020-21 Conference USA Superlative Awards: Player of the Year: Charles Bassey, WKU; Freshman of the Year: Kenneth Lofton, Jr., LA Tech; Newcomer of the Year: Travis Evee, Rice; Sixth Player of the Year: Austin Trice, Old Dominion; Defensive Player of the Year: Charles Bassey, WKU; Coach of the Year: Eric Konkol, LA Tech.
— Conference USA
WOMEN’S SOCCER
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas has unveiled its women’s soccer weekly award winners.
Faith Knoedler of North Greenville and Carolina Lucci of Chowan shared Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Lauren Paulsen of Lees-McRae was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Week.
A freshman from Columbus, Georgia, Knoedler scored two goals in North Greenville’s 3-0 win over Converse. A senior from Monaca, Pennsylvania, Lucci scored twice in Chowan’s 4-1 win over Southern Wesleyan.
A senior from Westminster, Maryland, Paulsen was a key part defensively of Lees-McRae’s 2-1 win over Erskine this past weekend. In addition to her efforts defensively in the win that allowed Lees-McRae to match its best start since 2008, Paulsen also scored the game-winning goal.
— Conference Carolinas
BASEBALL
Old Dominion baseball freshman Carter Trice was named C-USA Hitter of the Week as announced by the league Monday afternoon.
The Mechanicsville, Virginia native had a standout week, going yard three times, highlighted by a fourth inning home run in ODU’s statement win over No. 17 ECU on Wednesday. Trice also helped lift ODU past Northeastern on Friday for a series-opening win with a first inning home run and an eighth inning home run to knock in two runs. ODU went on to win its series over the Huskies.
Trice finished the week 6-for-18 with five RBIs and six runs scored.
— Conference USA