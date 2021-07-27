VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Tidewater Summer League’s Premier Collegiate League released the brackets for its playoffs Monday night.
The wood bat baseball tournament will split the PCL by teams in the East and West divisions.
The playoffs will be a double elimination format until the PCL Championship game on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the East division champion.
The PCL Championship will be one game to decide the champion.
The Tarboro River Bandits, the Edenton Steamers and the Greenbrier Knights will compete in the East division playoffs, while the Wake Forest Fungo, the Fuquay-Varina Twins and the Carolina Pirates will compete in the West Division playoffs.
The East playoffs begin Friday as No. 2 seed Edenton hosts No. 3 seed Greenbrier at 7 p.m.
The winner of the game plays at No. 1 seed Tarboro Saturday at 7 p.m.
The winner of the game Saturday will host a game for the division championship on Monday.
The loser of Saturday’s game will play in an elimination game Sunday against Friday’s loser at the higher seed.
The winner of Sunday’s game plays the winner of Saturday’s game in the East division final. If the undefeated team in the final wins Monday, it advances to the PCL Championship game.
The team with one loss entering Monday’s game must win two games to advance to the PCL Championship game.
If a second game is required for the division championship, the game will be played Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the home site of the team with one loss entering Monday’s final.
The West division playoffs will follow the same format as the East playoffs with Wake Forest as the No. 1 seed, Fuquay-Varina the No. 2 seed and the Carolina Pirates the No. 3 seed.
MONDAY’S GAME
The Edenton Steamers game at the Tarboro River Bandits Monday night was canceled because of inclement weather.
The Steamers are scheduled to end their regular season with consecutive games against the Greenbrier Knights Tuesday and today at Hicks Field in Edenton.