The Tidewater Summer League, Premier Collegiate League released the 2021 East All-Stars first team roster on Sunday.
The all-star game, pitting the league’s best from the east and west divisions, will square off Friday at Tarboro’s Municipal Stadium.
First-team selections from Tarboro include shortstop/second baseman Anthony Sherwin (Bucknell), Cather Levis Aquila (Felician), center fielder Michael Dolberry (Longwood), and pitchers Zack Mallia (UNC-Greensboro), Jonathan Peacock (Mount Olive), and Alec Greenblatt (Maryland-Eastern Shore).
Players selected from the Edenton Steamers include second baseman Casey Haire (Milligan), outfielder/first baseman Hunter Cole (Randolph-Macon), catcher Case Kermode (Mount Olive), and pitchers Willie Daniel (Montreat), Jared Davis (Barton), and Blake Gipson (Mount Olive).
Selections from the Greenbrier Knights include outfielder/infielder Trent Hatchey (Norfolk State), outfielder/catcher Lincoln Ransom (Old Dominion), and outfielder/designated hitter (Jose Cazorla (Bryant & Stratton), and pitchers Hunter Perdue (Florida State), Brett Smith (Old Dominion), and Andrew Ramos (Randolph-Macon).
Eighteen players were also selected to the second team.
Players named from Tarboro include third baseman/shortstop Ben Jones (Dayton), second baseman Will Smith (UT-Martin), catcher/outfielder Ethan Fewell (Winthrop), first baseman/outfielder Andrew Casey (Dayton), and pitchers Jack Metzger (Dartmouth), and Luke Carpenter (Dartmouth).
Selections from Edenton include outfielder Joe Haney (Davidson), second baseman Chase Bruno (Montreat), first baseman/designated hitter Josh Pernetti (San Joaquin Delta), and pitcher Cole Bates (Delaware State).
Named to the second team from Greenbrier was catcher/utility player Warren Bailey (Bryant & Stratton), third/second baseman Max Lucas (Panola Junior College), first baseman/outfielder Minjae Hong (Norfolk State), and pitchers Aiden Foley (Randolph-Macon), Dalton Barham (Norfolk State), Hayden Swisher (University of the South), Shane McCarthy (Bryant & Stratton) and Joe Califano (Virginia Tech).
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with the Home Run Derby scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The All-Star Game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. Tickets are $12 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 6-12. Individuals aged 5 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets are available at the gate or online at www.tarbororiverbandits.com.
— John H. Walker, The Rocky Mount Telegram
Wilmington 15, Edenton 2: The Steamers lost by run rule, 15-2 in seven innings at the hands of the Wilmington Sharks.
For the Clams, not much went their way while the Sharks seemed to get every big hit in an explosive 5th inning.
It was relatively close for the first four innings. Tyrus Baumgardner contained the talented Sharks lineup to four runs in his three innings of work. In the bottom of the 2nd, Norman Kelly singled up the middle on a 3-2 count to put the Sharks on the board. Brett Carson followed with a double down the left field line to put two more across as the Sharks took an early 3-0 lead.
The Steamers responded in the top of the 3rd. Jacob Bisharat put his power on display with a sacrifice fly to score Ryan Kay. This cut the lead to 3-1, but it was all Sharks after that.
— Adam Fine, Edenton Steamers
Greenbrier at Edenton: Thunderous bats, a lightning delay and two seesaw battles between the Greenbrier Knights (10-20, 8-17) and Edenton Steamers (17-13, 11-9) ended in a split of a doubleheader. The Clams won the first game 6-5 and lost the second 5-4, fighting back from early deficits in each game.
An 0-2 pitch found bounced away from the catcher and allowed Cole to put a run on the board for Edenton. Hipp worked out of the unfavorable count and drew a walk. Second baseman Casey Haire was hit by a pitch two put two runners on for center fielder Aaron Copeland.
Copeland barreled a double to left field, bringing home Hipp and cut the deficit to 4-2.
The Knights didn’t let up, pushing another run across in the top of the fifth to extend their lead to 5-2. Manager Marshall McDonald called a team meeting as the Steamers left the field and attempted to energize his team as they came to bat.
The team responded.
Three straight Steamers reach to load the bases up. Kermode drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to make it a one run ballgame. Haney stepped to the plate with runners on the corners and one out.
His first swing of the at-bat sent a three-run home run over the right field fence. As he touched home plate, the Clams had completed the comeback and taken a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Game 2: Game two put Aiden Kuhle on the mound for the Steamers and the Knights jumped out ahead similarly to the first game. This time, a two-run home run by Lucas put Greenbrier on the board before an out was recorded.
The Steamers didn’t take long to respond as Kermode crushed a two-run home run to right field to tie the game. A third inning double from him brought home Cole and gave the Steamers the lead 3-2.
Overall, Kermode drove in four runs in the doubleheader and climbed his way to third on the team in runs batted in with 16 on the year.
With the Steamers still clinging to the one-run lead in the top of the fifth, Kuhle ran into some trouble. Back-to-back hits started the inning and after recording a strikeout the Roanoke College righthander was relieved by Cole Bates.
Bates’ first pitch to Hanchey was launched to center field for a three-run, game changing home run. Equipped with a 5-3 lead, the Knights’ pitching staff kept the Steamers at bay until the seventh inning.
Chase Bruno pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh with one out and flew a ball that carried out, over the left field fence for a solo home run. That cut the deficit in half, making it 5-4 Greenbrier at the time.
— Ray Dunne, Edenton Steamers