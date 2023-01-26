There are a few things this week worth mentioning, none more so than Jeff Charles having broadcast his 1,000th ECU basketball game the other day.

Charles has been reminding Pirate Nation to “paint it purple” for three decades and that apparently includes detailing what is now over 1,000 East Carolina University basketball games.


David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com