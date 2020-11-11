MURFREESBORO — The Chowan Athletic Department and Head Men’s Lacrosse coach, Josh Seese, announced on Monday the hiring of Philip “P.R.” Simshauser as Assistant Men’s Lacrosse Coach.
P.R. comes to Chowan after spending a season at DIII Maine Maritime Academy as the Defensive Coordinator. P.R. worked with goalies and faceoff men while with the Mariners. Before the season was cut short, the Mariners were 3-1 with 57.1% save percentage and 58.4% faceoff win percentage.
Prior to his time with Maine Maritime Academy, P.R. had coaching stints at Valley Regional High School (Connecticut), where he helped the team qualify for the state playoffs, Tucson Extreme Lacrosse (Arizona), and The Harvey School (New York).
Simshauser also has experience running camps with the Arizona Winter Lacrosse camp and Syracuse Lacrosse camp.
P.R. has also worked a career in politics and government in analytics and campaigns.
The Yorktown Heights, N.Y. native played collegiately at Syracuse before transferring to Arizona. Simshauser received his bachelor’s degree from Arizona in Political Science in 2007.
— Chowan University athletics
ODU MEN’S BASKETBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University men’s basketball head coach Jeff Jones announced that 6-foot 5-inch junior guard Jason Wade underwent a successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon, which Wade suffered during practice on Nov. 2.
Wade had been cleared a month prior to sustaining this injury after tearing his ACL against FIU last season on Jan. 23, 2020.
“I am heartbroken for Jason, knowing how hard he worked to get back to full strength after tearing his ACL,” said Jones. “Jason will be missed, but we will regroup and continue preparing to have a successful season.”
Prior to last season’s injury, Wade led the Monarchs in steals (2.6 spg) and field goal percentage (.566) and was second on the squad for points (11.4 ppg), assists (2.0 apg) and rebounds (5.7 rpg).
ODU MEN’S TENNIS
Old Dominion men’s tennis head coach Dominik Mueller announced the addition of Oliver Nolan (Birmingham, Eng.), who is a graduate transfer from UNC Asheville with one year of eligibility remaining. Nolan will join the Monarchs in the Fall of 2021.
Nolan won the 2018 ITA Oracle Fall Nationals with his partner Henry Patton. With an overall record of 18-2, the tandem was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country and finished the year ranked No. 9, while being named 2019 ITA All-Americans. Nolan was also named to the All-Big South First Team.
“We couldn’t be more excited to add a player of Oli’s caliber and experience,” exclaimed Mueller. “Oli was very professional throughout the entire recruiting process and knew what he wanted. I think he will be a perfect addition to our experienced roster next year. His doubles accomplishments obviously speak for itself, but he is also a tremendous singles player, who has proven to win big high in the lineup throughout his entire career. He will make a huge impact in singles, doubles and the classroom for our program.”
In singles, Nolan has played on top of the lineup throughout his entire collegiate career and finished last year with a 5-1 record at position No. 2 before the season got cancelled.
“I’m extremely excited to join the ODU tennis team,” Nolan said. “To have the opportunity to compete at the highest level of college tennis is a privilege and I look forward to working very hard to achieve the team’s goals!”
— Old Dominion University athletics