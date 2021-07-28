EDENTON — It wasn’t the Edenton Steamers night on Tuesday, as they fell to the Greenbrier Knights 6-0.
The Steamer bats were limited to one hit. Brett Smith and Andrew Ramos were dominant for the Knights. Smith went four innings, struck out six and allowed the only hit of the game. His sharp slider helped set the tone early in the ballgame.
Spencer Ambrose got the start for the Clams and had a solid outing. He gave up one earned run as the southpaw went three innings. Ambrose helped keep the game close until the fifth inning.
The Knights then went on to score four in the fifth due to some errors and timely hitting. Max Lucas reached on an error to score a run, while Jose Cazorla and Warren Bailey came through with clutch RBI hits off relief pitcher Cole Bates to increase the lead to 5-0.
This was all the insurance the Knights needed as the only positives at the plate for the Clams came from Brantley Cutler and Casey Haire.
Cutler continued his hot streak going 1-3 with the sole hit of the game. Casey Haire walked three times, working some good at bats. Daniel Rutherford also hit the ball hard a couple times on Tuesday.
Ramos picked up where Smith left off in the 5th, throwing three scoreless. He had his fastball touched 90 miles per hour multiple times. The Steamers were not able to catch up, as Ramos struck out four.
For the Steamers bullpen, Aiden Kuhle continued to prove himself as a top reliever, giving up one hit in two innings. Sam Duncan added another strong inning to his freshman year campaign, not giving up a run. Finally, Michael Allen struck out three in the 9th on some nasty sliders.
While tonight wasn’t their night, it didn’t matter long term for the Clams. The standings are already set, with the Tarboro River Bandits getting the bye as the one seed. The Steamers and Knights will follow with the two and three seeds in the East.