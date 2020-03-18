MURFREESBORO — The Chowan Athletic Department and Athletic Director Patrick Mashuda announced the hiring of TJ Snelson to begin the Chowan Esports program on Tuesday afternoon.
TJ Snelson comes to Chowan after a stint with the Petersburg Racquet Club in Martinez, Georgia.
Snelson spent time as the Director of Tennis and Junior Development teaching high performance juniors. Snelson holds certifications from the Profession Tennis Registry (PTR) in 10 and under, 11-17, performance, and adult tennis.
Aside from his career in the tennis world, Snelson played competitively in Rocket League seasons 1-3, where he was the Rocket League Grand Champion in season 3.
Snelson played on Team Scoop in pre-RLCS with caster/streamer Lawler (lawlercauster) and Tonker.
Snelson was a Diamond level player in League of Legends during season 3 and Legend ranked player on Hearthstone. Snelson also achieved a professional ranking in World of Warcraft and Gears of War.
Snelson is current on Hearthstone, League of Legends, Dota 2, Rocket League and Overwatch.
Prior to PRC, Snelson worked at Lakeland Academy of Tennis, where he worked with high performance juniors, 10 and under, and adults.
Snelson graduated from Southern Virginia with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science.
Snelson also played three years for the Knights on the men's tennis team. Snelson is married to Paula Feitosa Snelson.