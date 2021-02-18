NORFOLK, Va. — Yulia Starodubtseva (Kakhovka, Ukraine) of the Old Dominion women’s tennis team was named the Conference USA Athlete of the Week presented by Surf & Turf Golf on Wednesday afternoon, as announced by league officials.
Last Friday, Starodubtseva upset the No. 23 nationally ranked singles player, Alana Smith of NC State, on Court No. 2 in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 7-5) at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.
Prior to the NC State match, Starodubtseva was coming off a victory over Virginia Tech’s Rita Pinto (6-1, 6-4, 1-0 (10-3)) in No. 2 singles. In doubles against the Hokies, No. 8 Starodubtseva and teammate Alesya Yakubovich took down No. 58 Nika Kozar/Elizabet Danailova (6-4) in No. 1 doubles.
Starodubtseva and Old Dominion will be back in action on Saturday when the Monarchs welcome William & Mary to the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center for a 10 a.m. match. All home indoor ODU tennis matches are closed to the general public.