GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas unveiled the finalists for the 2019-20 Murphy Osborne Scholar-Athlete Award on Tuesday.
The Murphy Osborne Award goes to an outstanding senior student-athlete and it is the highest academic award presented by Conference Carolinas.
Student-Athletes are nominated by their institutions based on their academic, athletic and service accomplishments. The Faculty Athletic Representatives (FARs) from all Conference Carolinas institutions submit institutional nominations and votes are cast by the FARs.
Lindsey Stigler, representing Chowan, is the first award finalist for the Hawks in their first year as full members of the Conference Carolinas.
To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a December or May graduating senior or a first-year graduate student completing athletic eligibility at the same institution as undergraduate matriculation. The student-athlete must be a full-time student at the time of nomination, must have been a full-time student at the member school for at least two years and must be a starter or important substitute in a conference sport.
The award is named for longtime educator and college and university administrator Dr. Murphy Osborne.
MCCRAY COY FINALIST
ATLANTA — Head coach of the Old Dominion women’s basketball team Nikki McCray has been named a United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year Finalist, as announced by the WBCA on Tuesday morning.
McCray, who recently completed her third year at the helm of the program, is the only finalist from a non-Power 5 conference.
The 2020 Conference USA Coach of the Year led the Monarchs to 20+ wins for the second-straight season. Overall, the Monarchs compiled a 24-6 mark and a 14-4 record in league play, finishing second in the C-USA standings.
McCray opened the season by leading the Monarchs to an 89-77 win over Auburn, which marked its first victory over a Power 5 opponent since March 2015. The Monarchs also snapped Rice’s 30 conference game win streak at the Chartway Arena on Feb. 13. At one point, ODU put together an 11-game win streak. Her defense finished ranked first in the country for holding teams to three-point field goals and 15th in the country in scoring defense.
In just her third season at ODU, McCray’s Monarchs earned votes in the AP Top 25 poll and the WBCA Coaches Poll for the first time since December 2008.
On Feb. 18, her team was named NCAA Team of the Week following her performance over Rice, which propelled the team to the top of the league.
Dawn Staley of South Carolina was named United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year after leading her squad to a No. 1 Ranking.
McCray coached under Staley for nine years. With the Gamecocks, McCray helped lead South Carolina to its first National Championship in 2017.
McCray’s record with the Monarchs is now 53-40 (.569).