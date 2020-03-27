The Tidewater Summer League released a statement Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic that has forced numerous sporting entities to cancel or postpone seasons or events.
“As of March 26, 2020, the league continues to be cautiously optimistic that the current precautionary measures that have been enacted to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 will have been successful and that our summer season will be able to move forward as scheduled,” the TSL said.
“At this time, the league continues to make preparations for the upcoming 2020 summer season. With the NCAA’s cancellation of the collegiate baseball season, we feel that summer baseball in 2020 is more important than ever, and the Tidewater Summer League is planning on another great season of summer baseball.
There are still a few roster spots available with a couple of our ball clubs, so interested players should get registered now to ensure they will have a place to play this summer.”
The 2020 TSL season is scheduled to begin in late May.
The Edenton Steamers are scheduled to host the 2020 TSL All-Star Game July 5 at Hicks Field.
CLAMS ADD PLAYERS
EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers announced the second group of players that will be joining this year’s squad including Aaron Copeland of Spartanburg Methodist College, Will Cantey of Miles College and Josiah Sightler of the University of South Carolina.
The right-handed rising junior Aaron Copeland looks to add a dynamic defensive presence to the Steamers as a utility infielder and bullpen arm.
In 14.1 innings pitched in his freshman year at Newberry College, Copeland collected 23 strikeouts and earned himself a 1-0 record in 2019. For his sophomore season, Copeland took his talents to Spartanburg Methodist College where he really started coming into his own. In 24 games, Copeland boasted a .868 FLD% in 53 total chances.
Copeland earned himself a 1.50 ERA striking out five total batters in four mound appearances. His offensive numbers draw attention as well. In 69 total at-bats, Copeland impressed with a .261 BA collecting 15 RBIs along the way, along with a .500 BA and one big fly in 12 conference at-bats. Copeland is a native of Clinton, SC and attended Clinton High School.
“Aaron played for me last summer,” explained Edenton Steamers head coach McDonald. “He had a good summer in the Myrtle Beach League. He can throw in the upper eights and low nines; he’s back-of-the-bullpen type arm. Aaron can also play all infield positions outside of first. He can crank a ball up to 500 feet now and then too.”
Will Cantey joins Edenton looking to continue building off of his phenomenal sophomore campaign with the Mile College Golden Bears.
Cantey on both sides of the ball in 2019. In 24.1 IP, he earned an ERA of 1.48 while striking out 37 opponents.
Cantey was perfect in his outfield appearances as well with a 1.000 FLD% in 31 total chances including 27 put-outs.
Offensively, Cantey exploded for a .293 BA and 25 RBIs including an 8 RBI day against Morehouse College on February 1, 2019. In 2020, Cantey pitched 7.2 total innings collecting 6 strikeouts.
On February 8, 2020, Cantey went 3-5 at the plate picking up 1 RBI. In the outfield, Cantey had another impressive showing with a .964 FLD% in 28 total chances collecting 24 put-outs.
The 5-foot-10, 175 pound left-handed rising from Hueytown, AL has exciting potential.
“Can swing the bat well and an upper eights lefty. I expect he’s going to do both well,” McDonald commented. “He’ll be a viable option offensively and on the mound. Who doesn’t love a left hander in the lineup?”
Finally, the 6-foot-5, 232 pounder out of the University of South Carolina, Josiah Sightler, has the Steamers organization buzzing.
The 1B and LHP will look to hone his skills on both sides before his junior season with the Gamecocks. Sightler has proven to be an elite first baseman in his first two seasons at South Carolina.
In 2019, Sightler impressed with a 1.000 FLD% in 30 total chances collecting 27 put-outs. In 2020, he put together another 1.000 FLD% in 7 appearances at 1B. In the summer of 2019, Sightler took the field in the Coastal Plains League as a member of the Lexington County Bowlfish. A native of Swansea, S.C., and student athlete for Swansea High School, Sightler ranked as the number one prospect in South Carolina by Diamond Prospects in 2018.
He was a Rawlings Perfect Game All-America Honorable mention and Perfect Game All Atlantic Region first team in 2018.
“One of the most intriguing athletes I’ve ever come across,” McDonald said. “He can absolutely launch balls off the moon. He was drafted in the 12th round out of high school by the Reds. He’s really started coming into his own. He’s an untamed Mustang and guys like that are fun to work with. It’s going to be a lot of fun watching him play in Edenton.”
— Patrick Foster, The Edenton Steamers