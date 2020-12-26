The Elizabeth City State University athletic program is the No. 6 sports story of 2020.
The Elizabeth City State men’s and women’s basketball programs both had under .500 records.
The men’s team posted a 12-17 overall record, while the women’s team had a 12-18 overall record.
The men’s team had an uplifting story during the season as Zaccheus Hobbs returned from a leg injury that he sustained in January 2019.
During the 2019-20 campaign, Hobbs, a junior, played in 22 games and started in 21 contests. Hobbs was second on the team in scoring with a 15.3 points per game average.
The Vikings’ season ended in the opening round of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament with a 70-60 loss to Claflin.
The women’s team found its stride late in the season as the Vikings won three consecutive games before the CIAA women’s basketball tournament.
The Vikings defeated Saint Augustine’s 70-65 in the opening round of the CIAA women’s tournament.
ECSU’s season ended in the next round with a 52-64 setback to Fayetteville State.
The Vikings won their share of postseason awards.
ECSU’s NyAsia Blango was named the CIAA Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Year and selected to the all-CIAA rookie team, while teammate Devona Stell was named to the all-CIAA women’s basketball team Feb. 24.
ECSU’s Joseph Allen was named to the all-CIAA men’s basketball team Feb. 24.
The ECSU women’s basketball program had a coaching change as Antonio O. Davis parted ways with the university in March.
ECSU hired Tynesha Lewis to replace Davis in May.
David Brooks was named the ECSU women’s volleyball coach in August.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic directly hurt ECSU athletics.
The CIAA and ECSU announced in March the cancellation of spring sports.
The decision impacted ECSU’s softball, women’s tennis and men’s golf teams.
In July, the CIAA announced the suspension of fall sports seasons.
That impacted ECSU’s football, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s volleyball teams.
There was some hope that fall sports would be played in 2021. In October, the CIAA canceled football and cross country for the 2020-21 academic year, but delayed the start of volleyball to 2021.
The league also altered the basketball schedule.
The start of basketball was moved from early November to early January.
In late October, the CIAA canceled indoor track and field and bowling. ECSU sponsors a women’s bowling team.
On Dec. 14, the CIAA and ECSU canceled basketball and volleyball seasons because of the pandemic.
The ECSU family lost two of its former players from the glory years of the men’s basketball program.
Mike Gale (70) and Robert Chadwick (75) both died July 30.
Both men were members of the 1968-69 Elizabeth City State men’s team that won the CIAA tournament championship, the NAIA District 29 tournament championship and finished fourth in the NAIA national tournament in 1969.
After his time with the Vikings, Gale went on to play basketball professionally in the ABA and in the NBA.
He played most of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs.