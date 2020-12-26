The past year was one of ebbs and flows for Mid-Atlantic Christian University athletics.
The MACU athletic program is the No. 5 sports story of 2020.
Feb. 1 marked the first official game day for MACU’s baseball program.
The Mustangs traveled to Beaufort, South Carolina to take on NAIA program University of South Carolina at Beaufort.
MACU lost to USC-Beaufort 6-0.
MACU hosted Glenville State for its first home series Feb. 8-9 at Perquimans County High School.
MACU planned to host games in Elizabeth City at Knobbs Creek Park’s baseball field, but when the field was unplayable, games were moved to Perquimans.
The Mustangs would begin their inaugural campaign with an 0-4 record, but that first win came with an exclamation point.
On Feb. 14, MACU defeated visiting Piedmont International 9-3 for the program’s first win.
The home game for the Mustangs was held at Perquimans County High School.
The win was the first for a college baseball team based in Elizabeth City since the mid-2010s.
At that time, College of the Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University sponsored baseball programs.
MACU had a 3-15 overall record before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to the cancelation of the remainder of the 2020 season.
The Mustangs won their last game of the season with a 6-5 result against Thomas Nelson Community College on March 10.
The baseball program will have a new head coach.
Jason Goetz, who was named the head coach of the program in 2018, announced on the social media platform Twitter in late October that he parted ways with the university.
In basketball, the MACU men’s basketball team concluded the 2019-20 campaign with a loss in the semifinal of the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference men’s tournament in Charlotte.
The Mustangs ended the season with a 9-16 overall record.
MACU’s Kevin Fletcher (first team) and Jabari Richardson (second team) were named to the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference men’s basketball all-conference teams.
Fletcher (first team) and Richardson (honorable mention) were also named United States Collegiate Athletic Association All-Americans.
MACU women’s basketball player Judea Edmonds was named to the EMAC’s all-conference team and to the USCAA’s All-American team as an honorable mention selection.
The MACU women finished the 2019-20 season with a 6-20 overall record and fell in the quarterfinal round of the EMAC women’s tournament.
Fletcher, Richardson and Edmonds were joined on the association’s All-American list for the 2019-20 athletic year by men’s soccer player Noah Bryant (second team), along with women’s volleyball players Mallary Brogden and Brealle White (honorable mention).
The COVID-19 pandemic led MACU to not field teams for the fall season. The decision impacted men’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s golf.
MACU began its men’s and women’s basketball seasons Nov. 2 at Chesson Gym with noticeable coronavirus protocols in place.
The men’s and women’s teams both secured wins against Carolina Christian College. The men’s team will take a 3-0 record into 2021, while the women’s team will have a 2-4 overall record in the new year.