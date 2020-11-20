TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A former wide receiver from Hertford County High School was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
Jaquarii Roberson, who is a redshirt junior on the Wake Forest University football team, was named to the list Thursday.
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, announced the fourth addition to the watch list, comprising eight receivers.
Roberson, listed at 6-foot-1, 182 pounds, has 45 receptions for 657 yards and four touchdowns during the 2020 season.
He had a breakout game against North Carolina Nov. 14 as he caught 12 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Tar Heels.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding Football Bowl Subdivision receiver.
Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.