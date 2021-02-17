FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team defeated Christendom College 55-48 Monday evening at Christendom College.
Tyeisha Williams led MACU (6-4) with a game-high 22 points, five steals, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
Alexis Starks added nine points, four rebounds, an assist and three steals, Judea Edmonds scored seven points with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Amanda Lemons and Regina Woodley scored five points each, Kayla Kent posted four points, while Carrington Townes scored a point in the win.
Kate Walz led the Crusaders with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, Agnes Wingate followed with 13 points, seven rebounds, a blocked shot and two assists, while Annie McGraw scored 10 points with six rebounds.
Christendom (1-2) committed 28 turnovers in the game, which led to 24 points for the Mustangs.
MACU led the majority of the game with its largest lead at 14 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Christendom 84, Mid-Atlantic Christian 72: The Mustangs (6-2) lost to the Crusaders (3-2) Monday night at Christendom College.
Kevin Fletcher led MACU with 32 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and an assist, Chaz Wilkins posted nine points, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot, Talik Totten followed with eight points, two rebounds, an assist and two steals, Estavian Fortunate scored seven points with five rebounds and a steal.
Zion Boston and Tim Aydlett scored four points each, while Jajour Lambert scored two points with four assists and two steals.
Joe Dotson led Christendom with 23 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal, John Paul Vander Woude followed with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Owen Kennedy posted 17 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots, while Andrew Heisler scored 12 points in the win.
Carolina University 76, Mid-Atlantic Christian 70: The Mustangs (6-1) lost to the Bruins (6-7) Friday at MACU.
Kevin Fletcher led MACU with 23 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, Jajour Lambert followed with 13 points, five rebounds, a steal and three assists, while Tim Aydlett scored 12 points with five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Aydlett, a freshman from Camden County, made 3-of-6 shots from behind the 3-point line.
Kester Ofoegbu led Carolina with 20 points and nine rebounds.
SOCCER
RALEIGH — Third time was a charm for the Chowan women’s soccer team against Shaw as the Hawks and Bears complete the contest with a 2-0 win Monday after the two previous meetings were halted by weather.
Chowan’s Sabrina Henderson and Nicole Mejia tallied their first goals of the season. Carolina Lucci added an assist.
The Hawks outshot the Bears 15-4 and 11-2 in on target attempts.
Allison Traub picked up her first win in goal with a shutout performance stopping two shots.