The Mid-Atlantic Christian women's basketball team lost to Brunswick Community College 69-46 Friday night inside Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
Alexis Starks led MACU (1-2) with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
Kayla Kent followed with nine points and four rebounds, Amanda Lemons scored eight points, while Morgan Brock and Tyeisha Williams scored six points each.
Hadiya Balser led the Dolphins with a game-high 20 points with 12 rebounds and seven steals in the win.
Erial Chambers added eight points and 11 rebounds, while Alonna Dunlap scored nine points with six rebounds for Brunswick Community College.