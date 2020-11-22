The Mid-Atlantic Christian women's basketball team used a gritty defensive performance to end Carolina University's 3 game win streak and protect their home court with a 51-49 victory. The win evens the team's record at 2-2.
Trailing by 9 points early in the third quarter the Lady Mustangs tightened up on defense and began to wrestle control away from the visiting Bruins. A tie game going into the fourth set the stage for a tough defensive battle for the final 10 minutes before a layup by Delk on an assist by Tyeisha Williams provided the final margin of victory with just 8.5 seconds remaining. The game came down to one final defensive stand, as the Lady Mustangs pressured the Bruins at every position and forced a turnover to end the game.
For the game Alexis Starks led all scorers with 22 points and 5 steals, while Judea Edmonds led the Mustangs rebounding effort with 10 boards to go along with 2 blocked shots. Jada Sleet led the Bruins with 15 points and Ni'jaa Wells chipped in 7 points and 13 rebounds.
"This win means a lot to us as a team, and as a program. We've worked hard to improve in all areas of the game since the last time we played them, and it showed. It was a total team effort and a fantastic team win, I don't know how to put into words how proud I am of these ladies." Coach Charles Troxell on the win.
MACU heads back to Winston-Salem, NC on November 21 to take on Carolina Christian College at 7:30 pm. The game will be live-streamed with a link provided on the MACU Mustangs Facebook page.
MACU WBB By The Numbers:
6 - The victory by the Lady Mustangs snapped a 6 game losing streak to Carolina University (formerly known as Piedmont International) dating back to 2017.
2 - Freshman Maeyanna Delk has stepped up early in her young career, and already has 2 game winning shots to her credit, the first a winner against Carolina Christian College on 11/2.