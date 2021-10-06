In watching and reporting on football these days it has never been more apparent that the passing game has become the most important component to successful offense. Not long ago, that wasn’t true. The pass was just considered an aid to the running game.
Legendary Ohio State coach Woody Hayes built his winning teams on straight ahead running that was called “Three yards and a cloud of dust.”
Three time national champion University of Texas coach Darrell Royal said, “Three things can happen when you pass, and two of them are bad.”
Coach Vince Lombardi, was he pass happy? Absolutely not; he built his championship teams on the perfect execution of about 12 running plays.
In two Super Bowl wins, Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese threw a total of 18 passes, completing 8-11 in Super Bowl VII, and just 6-7 in VII when Miami ran the ball 53 times.
On Friday night, Saturday, and through to Sunday the sky is being filled with spirals. Even the cheerleaders can wing it. The Northeastern High School cheer squad almost reached the press box throwing miniature footballs up to the stands on home coming night.
Where did this all start? Well, it traces back to 1913, when Notre Dame roommates, and teammates, Charles “Gus” Dorais and Knute Rockne got summer jobs as life guards at the Cedar Point Amusement Park on Lake Superior, near Sandusky, Ohio. Rockne, an end, was captain of the Notre Dame football team, and Dorais was the quarterback. On their free time, the pair would go down to the beach and Dorais would pass the football to Rockne. They worked on pass patterns, timing, throwing on the run, and hitting the receiver right in stride.
Up till that time, the ball was passed underhanded, or pushed ahead like a medicine ball. No one was attempting to throw the ball downfield. Dorais had developed the ability to throw the ball overhand, and the pair worked all summer to improve their combination.
To add to the perfect storm, Notre Dame had just hired a new head coach, Jesse Harper, who was tied up with obligations to his prior school. He gave full confidence to his captain Rockne, who had worked four years after high school to earn enough money to go to college. The mature Knute was already an innovator, an All-American end, and the leader on the field.
It all game to fruition that fall, when on November 1, 1913, Notre Dame faced a heavily favored Army team at West Point. The Fighting Irish defeated the Black Knights 35-13, as Rockne caught a pass 40 yards downfield, which was unheard of at that time. Dorais completed 14 of 17 passes for 243 yards, as an injured Army end Dwight Eisenhower, our 34th President, looked on in shocked surprise from the sidelines
The game launched Notre Dame into national prominence, and the forward pass was no longer a footnote, no longer just a play of desperation, but a integral piece of game tactics.
Gus Dorais was named an All-American in 1913 at quarterback. He played professionally, and went on to a long career in college coaching at several universities compiling a 150-70-12 record. A member of the college football Hall of Fame, he was also the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 1943-47.
Knute Rockne is known as the immortal coach of the Fighting Irish with three national championships, a record of 105-12-5, and the highest winning percentage [.881] of all time. His death from a plane crash in 1931 triggered a period of national mourning.
No, Dorais and Rockne didn’t invent the forward pass, but they refined it, and the rest is history.