A former member of the Currituck County High School baseball team will continue his baseball career at the professional level.
Shane Davis, a member of the North Carolina Central University baseball team, signed to join the Baltimore Orioles organization as an undrafted free agent.
The university made the announcement on Tuesday night.
According to the NCCU baseball Twitter page, Davis becomes the second player from the program to sign a professional contract this year.
Davis’ teammate, Carter Williams, signed with the San Francisco Giants last month.
Davis, a right-handed pitcher, had a good start to the 2020 college baseball season at NCCU before the coronavirus pandemic led to the season’s cancellation.
In four starts, Davis had a 1-1 record with a 2.01 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
Davis, listed at 6-foot-3, registered 28 strikeouts, 10 walks and held opposing batters to a .148 batting average during his junior campaign.
Prior to pitching for the Eagles, an NCAA Division I program, Davis, a resident of Currituck, pitched for two seasons at Bryant & Stratton College in Virginia.
Davis was an all-Northeastern Coastal Conference and Daily Advance All-Area team selection in baseball during his senior season at Currituck County High School in 2017.
Davis is the second former baseball player from Currituck County High School within the last 13 months to earn a chance to play for a Major League Baseball organization.
Evan Voliva was drafted by the New York Yankees in the MLB First-Year Player Draft in June 2019.
Voliva, a pitcher, was named the Northeastern Coastal Conference Baseball Player of the Year in his senior season at Currituck in 2014.