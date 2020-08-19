Jerel Drew, the associate athletic director for compliance at Elizabeth City State University was named the athletic director at the University of the Virgin Islands.
UVI made the announcement in a news release Monday.
After working in the ECSU athletic department for more than two years, Drew will head the athletic department at UVI.
According to a news release by the University of the Virgin Islands, Drew will begin his tenure as the UVI athletic director Sept. 1.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to lead UVI’s athletic program,” Drew said in a statement in a UVI news release. “I look forward to working together with all stakeholders in order to fulfill the University’s mission. Drawing on the potential of all involved, we can work together to advance and elevate UVI’s athletic program to become a household name in the collegiate arena.”
Before his arrival to Elizabeth City, Drew held a similar compliance position at Brevard College.
The University of the Virgin Islands athletic program is a member of the NAIA.
UVI sponsors men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams.
“We look forward to having Dr. Drew join the UVI family as our next director of athletics,” UVI’s provost and vice president of academic affairs Camille McKayle said. “He will bring expertise and experience in the areas of development, compliance and student athlete support.”
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
ECSU named David Brooks its head women’s volleyball coach Aug. 3.
Brooks replaces Vanessa Faircloth as head coach.