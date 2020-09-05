Saturday was suppose to be game day for the Elizabeth City State University football team.
The Vikings were set to host fellow Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association member Fayetteville State at Roebuck Stadium on Saturday afternoon to begin the 2020 college football season.
Instead of the Vikings battling the Broncos, the stadium will be quiet.
The CIAA and ECSU announced July 9 that they had suspended fall sports because of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vikings were scheduled to play 10 football games this fall.
Other notable games that will not be contested this fall include the Down East Viking Football Classic in Rocky Mount against Virginia Union on Sept. 19 and the homecoming game against Chowan at Roebuck Stadium on Oct. 24.
The university and the CIAA were some of the NCAA Division II entities across the country that had to make similar decisions to suspend fall sports.
ECSU sponsors football, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s volleyball in the fall.
ECSU head football coach Anthony Jones acknowledged the severity of the pandemic.
The coach added in being a football coach who develops young men, his players’ lives are important to him.
Jones stressed the university is doing what it can to take care of its athletes.
The coach noted when the team was informed that the fall season would be suspended, there were mixed feelings within the program.
Jones added that most of the players want to play, but added the importance of providing a safe environment for all involved.
Since athletic activities were halted in March because of the pandemic, the program has not conducted any football activities.
Although there have been some video conferencing with players, Jones noted he hopes the program will be given clearance to begin activities soon.
The CIAA left open the chance of fall sports being contested in spring 2021.
Jones noted the coronavirus is in control. He and the program will take a one-day-at-a-time approach going forward.
The coach added that when the time is right, the program will proceed with caution and enthusiasm.
Jones, who took over the ECSU football program in May 2018, noted his excitement of a new group of 30 players joining the program.
The Vikings posted a 2-9 overall record during the 2019 season.