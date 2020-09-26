Arguably, the signature event for the Elizabeth City State University athletic department each year is the Down East Viking Football Classic.
The game, which was established in 1998, has helped the university both on and off the field.
The university uses the week ahead of the game to engage the city of Rocky Mount community, provide a platform for perspective students to learn about the university, engage alumni in the region and stage a golf challenge.
During the past three years, the game has been canceled twice.
ECSU and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced in July the suspension of all fall sports activities due to the virus.
This year's game, which was scheduled to be played Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex, was canceled.
The Vikings were scheduled to host CIAA Northern Division foe Virginia Union.
ECSU and the CIAA left open the chance to play fall sports in the spring of 2021.
"It is unfortunate that due to the COVID-19 pandemic ECSU players, coaches, alumni, fans and the Rocky Mount community missed out on a highly anticipated 2020 Down East Viking Football Classic; however, the health and safety of our stakeholders is non-negotiable," ECSU athletic director George Bright said in a statement on Monday.
"Even if we have a modified Spring season, we will not play in Rocky Mount. The DEVFC is about the fans, big crowds, tailgating, recruiting, and fun times. We will focus on a hopeful return to football normalcy for Fall 2021.
We have already begun the process of securing a Fall 2021 date to return the Down East Viking Football Classic. I am indeed very thankful for the great friends from the Rocky Mount / Nash County community who diligently continue to engage and support this terrific weekend of ECSU events."
ECSU hosted Fayetteville State in the 2019 edition of the Down East Viking Football Classic in Rocky Mount.
The 2018 contest was canceled because of Hurricane Florence.
CHOWAN SOCCER
KANSAS CITY, MO. — A total of 889 soccer teams (333 men, 556 women) posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 academic year.
For the second straight year, the Chowan Men's and Women's soccer programs were recognized with the 174 other programs that posted both programs. Chowan was the only university in the Conference Carolinas to post both men's and women's programs on the list.
The 2019-20 academic year marked the fifth time under Coach Chris Whalley on the men's side and the second time under Coach Fernando Zuniga for the women. The women's program posted a 3.59 gpa, good for second among Conference Carolinas programs, while the men were third.
— By Chowan Athletics
ODU WOMEN'S SOCCER
NORFOLK, Va. – Ece Turkoglu (Istanbul, Turkey) of the Old Dominion women's soccer team has been selected to play for the Turkey national team in four UEFA Women's Championship Qualification Round matches in the upcoming months.
"For an athlete, it is always an honor to represent your country at the highest level," explained Turkoglu. "When I heard that I was called up to the national team again, I felt the same excitement when I got my first senior call at the age of 17. From that moment, I believe that I have improved my play a lot. The time I have spent here at ODU has had a big impact on me, both on and off the field. I'd like to thank the staff and my teammates who have always been friendly and helpful; they deserve a lot of credit for my development. Now, I hope that I can have similar performances with the Turkey national team as I did with ODU last season."
In 2019, Turkoglu was named the Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Year, as well as was named to the All-League Third Team and All-Freshman squad.
She also garnered United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-South Region Team and the VaSID All-State Women's Soccer Second Team honors.
The Turkish national team will commence competition against Kosovo on Oct., 23, before taking on Russia's national team on Oct. 27.
Turkey will then have a showdown against Estonia on Nov. 27, before playing Russia again on Dec. 1.
"I'm thrilled for Ece to be selected for the national team," said ODU head coach Angie Hind. "It is the pinnacle of any player's career to be selected to represent your national team. She is a quality player and being in this environment daily has really helped her, so it's exciting that her national coach has recognized the continued development in her enough to fly her back for these important games. Playing in these qualifiers will give her additional experience that she can also bring back to her team here at ODU. We are all very excited for her."
— By Old Dominion Athletics