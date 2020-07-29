EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Tidewater Drillers 17-12 in six innings Tuesday night at Hicks Field.
Edenton (19-5) scored four runs in the second inning, five runs in the third, two runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth inning to secure the Tidewater Summer League win.
Tidewater (6-11) scored a run in the third inning, two runs in the fifth inning and nine runs in the sixth inning.
Edenton’s Josiah Sightler went 3-for-3 with three home runs — a grand slam and a three-run home run — three runs scored, eight RBI and a walk, Houston Wright had two hits with a home run and three RBI, Alan Alonso hit a home run with two RBI, Case Kermode hit a home run and Tyler Myers had a home run with two RBI in the win.
Tidewater’s Cameron Reckling had two doubles with a home run and two RBI, Kent Bingman had two hits with two RBI, Riley Leadenham had a hit with two RBI, Hogan Brown had a double with two RBI and Ryan Long had a hit with two RBI.