EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers picked up their third loss of the 2020 season and third consecutive loss to the Tidewater Drillers 15-7 on Thursday night at Historic Hicks Field.
Houston Wright impressed once again at the plate despite the loss collecting two homers and 3 RBIs to his season totals in five at-bats.
The Steamers (4-3) broke the scoring open in the bottom of the first inning after holding Tidewater scoreless in the top of the first.
Three runs came across for the hometown Clams by way of a Houston Wright two run home run, his first of the game, along with an RBI single from Shane Easter.
Both sides were held scoreless through the second inning.
Tidewater (3-4) tied up the game in the top of the third bringing three of their own across on two home runs; first, a solo shot from centerfielder South Trimble followed by a two-run home run by catcher Cade Brewer.
Tidewater pulled away with the lead by way of a massive 10 run top of the fifth that gave the Drillers a 13-3 lead.
Six runs crossed the plate via three hits, five walks and one reached on error before first baseman Jacob Mustain demolished a 2-2 pitch over the centerfield wall for the first grand slam by anyone this season at Historic Hicks Field.
The Steamers restarted their offense in the bottom half of the sixth, scoring their first run since the bottom of the first inning. Tyler McPeak picked up his fourth RBI of the season when Alan Alonso came around to score on a single to center field by the Steamer catcher to make it 13-4.
Edenton posted another two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after holding Tidewater scoreless in the sixth and seventh.
Jared Kauffman picked up and RBI with a ground out and Houston Wright went deep for the second time in the contest this time to center field.
Tidewater added their 14th and 15th runs of the competition in the top of the ninth frame after both teams went scoreless in the eighth.
Both runs came across via bases loaded walks from Clam’s relief pitcher Aaron Copeland.
Edenton added one more to its total in the bottom of the ninth inning courtesy of an RBI single from first baseman Alan Alonso.
The Steamers offense was unable to complete the steep comeback however as runners were left on the corners following a Shane Easter fly out to second for the final out of the game.
Edenton starting pitcher Alex Shirazi earned the loss for the Clams after surrendering five runs on five hits along with five strikeouts in four innings of work.
Joey Rodriguez picked up the win for Tidewater after two innings of relief work in which he allowed one run to score on three hits, no walks and four strikeouts.
Aiden Kuhle started on the mound for Tidewater.
He lasted for four innings allowing three runs, all of which came in the bottom of the first, on four hits picking up four strike outs and one walk.
Edenton saw three pitchers take the hill out of the bullpen including Eddie Shores, Daniel Willie and Aaron Copeland.
Houston Wright also took the mound for just 1/3 innings pitched from left field in the top of the ninth.
The Steamers collected 10 hits on the night collectively.
Josiah Sightler, Houston Wright and Alan Alonso all had multi-hit games with Sightler leading the way with a 3-4 night at the plate with a double and two singles.