VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An Edenton Steamers player earned the Tidewater Collegiate Summer Baseball League’s highest individual award for the 2020 season.
Houston Wright was named the TSL Player of the Year on Tuesday night.
Wright, a left-handed utility player from the University of Tennessee at Martin, had a .473 batting average, 14 home runs, 51 RBI, 43 runs scored and had 70 quality at-bats during his season with the Steamers.
His overall home run, RBI, runs, batting average and quality at-bat statistics led the TSL.
Wright is a junior on the Tennessee at Martin baseball team.
The Clams finished the TSL regular season in first place with a 21-5 overall record.