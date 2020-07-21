TARBORO — Edenton’s Steamers got four innings of no-hit ball from left-hander Joe Kemlage (American International) while blasting four home runs en route to a 9-6 win over Tarboro’s River Bandits Monday night in Municipal Stadium.
The win allowed the Steamers to pull even with the first-year River Bandits at 1-1 this summer in the exhibition matchups.
Tarboro jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first on a pair of walks, a double steal and a sacrifice fly, but the Steamers took the lead for keeps in the top of the second.
Alan Alonso (Mount Olive) open with a single to left center and then stole second before a pair of infield pop pouts brought Aaron Copeland (Spartanburg Methodist) to the plate. Copeland drove the ball deep over the left field fence to make the score 2-1.
In the third, Case Kermode (Mount Olive) hit a solo shot to left center field to make the score 3-1.
With Kemlage sailing along in the fourth, Tyler McPeak (Campbell) drove the ball high over the scoreboard in left to make the score 4-1. That shot was the first of two for McPeak, who came back in his next at-bat in the sixth to unload a two-RBI blast that followed almost the same exact trajectory.
McPeak drove in Alonso, who hit a one-hopper over third two batters prior.
Kemlage, who struck out four, walked one and hit two batters before being lifted in favor of Willie Daniel (Cleveland State CC) in the fifth.
Daniel got a line out and two fly outs in the fifth to retire the side in order, but ran into the top half of the River Bandits order in the sixth.
With one out, Daniel gave up a double off the center field fence to Carter Smith (Florida State) before serving up a two-run shot to Trevon Smith (Glenville State) a batter later. He retired the next two batters to make the score 7-3.
In the seventh, the Steamers sent seven batters to the plate and managed a single run off a double to center by Jackson Hipp (Brown), a hit batter and a single to right by Brody Rubenstein (Montreat) before a sacrifice fly to center by Jared Kauffman (Eastern Michigan) extended the lead to five, 8-3.
Daniel opened the seventh with back-to-back outs before surrendering a massive home run to pinch-hitter Patrick Rogan (William Peace) cut the lead to four. Tarboro then got a pair of baserunners on a walk and single to right, but Daniel was able to record the third out on a pop-up to second.
The Steamers got that run back when Adam Fine (St. Joseph’s) slapped a sharply hit ground ball to short and was safe when Rogan threw the ball away and Fine took second. A error by the catcher while throwing the ball back to the pitcher during the next at-bat allowed fine to add the ninth run.
Tarboro tightened things up in the ninth on a pair of walks issued by Kyle Reynolds (Mount Olive). The first baserunner stole second before Reynolds issued the second walk — only to allow a double steal before Rogan hit a two-RBI single up the middle to cut the lead to 9-6.
Reynolds then retired the last three batters in order to wrap up the win.
The Steamers managed 10 hits in the win with McPeak and Alonso leading the way with two hits each.