An Edenton Steamers pitcher was recognized by the Tidewater Collegiate Summer Baseball League.
Colin Kriminger was named the TSL Pitcher of the Week on Sunday.
Kriminger (Montreat College) pitched six innings, gave up four hits, no runs and registered six strikeouts in his start against the Tidewater Drillers on Friday.
Edenton 23, Tidewater 3: The Steamers secured the Tidewater Summer League win against the Drillers at Hicks Field on Friday night.
Edenton (10-4) scored 10 runs in the second inning, six runs in the fourth inning, five runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning.
Edenton’s Casey Haire went 2-for-4 with a 2-run home run, three runs scored and four RBI, Shane Easter went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI, Case Kermode went 2-for-4 with a 3-run home run, three runs scored and three RBI, Adam Fine went 2-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBI, Houston Wright went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Alan Alonso had two hits with a home run and two runs scored, Ryan Kutz had a double with two RBI and Tyler McPeak had a home run with two runs scored and two RBI in the win.
The Steamers finished the game with 16 hits.
Mason Dunaway led Tidewater (4-8) at the plate as he went 2-for-5 with a 3-run home run in the top of the seventh, three RBI and a run scored.
Edenton 10, Greenbrier 0: Edenton (11-4) secured the shutout win against Greenbrier (5-8) Saturday night at Hicks Field in Edenton.
The Steamers scored a run in the first inning, four runs in the fourth inning, two runs in the fourth inning, a run each in the fifth, the seventh and the eighth innings.
Wright went 3-for-4 with a 2-run home run, three runs scored, a walk and four RBI, Alonso had a hit with two RBI and three walks, Jared Kauffman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two walks and an RBI, Josiah Sightler posted a hit with an RBI and two walks, Haire posted a hit with an RBI and Tyler Myers went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the win.
Edenton finished with 10 hits, while Greenbrier matched Edenton with 10 hits.
Joe Kemlage got the start on the mound for Edenton and pitched four innings, gave up five hits, no earned runs and struck out eight batters.
Kutz pitched two innings in relief, gave up two hits, no earned runs and struck out a batter for the win.
Brett Fulk, Kyle Reynolds and Aaron Copeland each pitched an inning for Edenton.
GAME POSTPONED
The Tidewater Summer League announced Monday morning that Edenton’s road game against the Tidewater Drillers at Lakewood Park in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday night was postponed.
The league said the game will be made up later in the season.
ALL-STAR GAME
The TSL All Star Game will be held on Sunday at Hicks Field in Edenton.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with the Home Run Derby beginning at 4 p.m.
The TSL All-Star Game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
The Steamers encourage everyone that is interested in attending to purchase tickets online before the game at edentonsteamers.com/event/tidewater-summer-league-all-star-game/
Tickets are $8.
If a ticket is purchased online, you will be guaranteed entry to the ballpark.
Concessions, beer, and all-star game merchandise will be available at the ballpark.