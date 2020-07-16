EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Tidewater Driller 7-6 in 10 innings Tuesday night at Hicks Field.
With runners on second and third base with two out in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Steamers scored the game-winning run on a Brody Rubenstein single.
Edenton’s Allen Brown scored from third base.
The Steamers (12-4) overcame a 6-4 deficit entering the bottom of the eight inning.
The Clams scored a run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch.
A Shane Easter solo home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning tied the game at 6-all and sent the game to the 10th inning.
The two-run deficit in the late innings wasn’t the largest deficit the Steamers overcame during the game.
Tidewater (4-9) took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Tidewater’s Bryce Smith and Carter Johnson each had a two-RBI single in the inning.
An Aaron Copeland two-run single in the bottom of the second inning cut the Drillers lead to 4-2.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Josiah Sightler hit a double that scored Rubenstein and Easter to tie the game a 4-4.
Tidewater retook a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a Ryan Long RBI single.
With the bases loaded, the Drillers extended their lead to 6-4 following a wild pitch by Edenton that allowed Long to score from third base.
Easter went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, Rubenstein had two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Sightler finished with two RBI and a run scored and Copeland posted a hit with two RBI in the win.
Johnson finished with two hits, a run scored and two RBI, Smith had two hits with two runs scored and two RBI for Tidewater.
Eddie Shores (1/3 inning), Brett Fulk (two innings) and Ryan Kutz (two innings) did not give up a run in relief of Edenton’s starting pitcher Daly Marcano.
Marcano pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs, eight hits and struck out eight batters.
Ryan Kutz was credited with the win.