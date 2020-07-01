EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers lost to the Old Dominion Hitters 14-8 Tuesday night at Hicks Field.
Old Dominion (3-2) overcame two deficits in the game to secure the Tidewater Summer League win.
Trailing 8-6, Old Dominion scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. With a runner on base, an RBI double by Hunter Cole to trimmed the deficit to 8-7.
An RBI single by Old Dominion’s Alberto Sanchez tied the game at 8-all.
With runners on base, a Old Dominion base runner moved to third base.
On the throw to third base, the ball got away and went into shallow left field. That allowed the Old Dominion base runner to score a run to give the Hitters a 9-8 lead.
After a scoreless eighth inning by both teams, Edenton’s struggles with pitching out of the bullpen continued in the top of the ninth inning as Old Dominion scored five runs in the inning.
An Edenton error also contributed to a run scored in the inning.
The Steamers have lost two consecutive games.
Early in the game, the Steamers were set up to cruise to a win.
Edenton (4-2) jumped out to an early lead in the second.
The Steamers scored a run on an RBI single by Shane Easter and a run on an RBI ground out by Aaron Copeland.
The biggest hit of the inning was by Edenton catcher Aaron Brown, who hit a two-run home run to give the Steamers a 4-0 lead.
The Steamers added two more runs in the inning on an Old Dominion fielding error.
The Steamers sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning to take a 6-0 lead.
Old Dominion began its comeback bid in the top of the third inning when Austin Elledge hit a two-run home run to trim the deficit to 6-2.
Despite Edenton’s struggles out of the bullpen, Edenton got a quality start from starting pitcher Josiah Sightler.
Sightler, from the University of South Carolina, went four innings, gave up two earned runs and registered four strikeouts for the no decision.
Old Dominion continued its rally in the top of the fifth inning.
The Hitters began the frame with a leadoff double by Zachary Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski advanced to third base on a Zachary Morris ground out.
Wojnarowski scored on an Edenton error to cut the deficit to 6-3. Another Hitters run scored in the frame on a passed ball.
The biggest hit of the inning was by Sanchez, who hit a two-run home run to center field to tie the game at 6-6.
Edenton retook a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on an Easter solo home run to left field.
Edenton’s Alan Alonso scored Edenton’s final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a solo home run to extend the Edenton lead to 8-6.
Both teams finished the game with more than 10 hits.
Brody Rubenstein led the Steamers with three hits, Easter went 2-for-3 with a home run, a single, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk, Brown went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a run scored and two walks.
HOT BAT
Edenton’s Houston Wright continued his strong start to the season as he recorded a double in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to six consecutive games.
GAME POSTPONED
The Tidewater Summer League announced Wednesday morning that Edenton’s road contest against the Greenbrier Knights at Lakewood Park in Norfolk, Virginia was postponed because of unplayable field conditions.
The league said the game will be rescheduled.
The Steamers are scheduled to return to play today in Edenton at Hicks Field against the Tidewater Drillers.