EDENTON — Normally during this time of year, high school athletes would be preparing to play fall sports.
Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, high school sports contests are on hold and athletic programs across the state are attempting to have some normalcy by conducting workout sessions.
This week was set to be the opening week of games for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2020-21 athletic year.
The association revised its athletic calendar on Aug. 12 to have sports begin in November if the virus subsides.
The coronavirus pandemic brought sports in the United States to a halt on March 11 when professional basketball player Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.
That led the NBA and other sports entities across the nation to either suspend or cancel sporting events.
The NCHSAA suspended activities on March 13 during its spring sports season.
The association canceled its spring sports season on April 24.
On June 15, the NCHSAA — along with the approval of a high school’s local education agency (i.e. school board) — allowed summer workouts to begin for athletes.
While other NCHSAA member school districts delayed the start of summer workouts to late June, July or beyond, John A. Holmes High School was one of the few NCHSAA member schools to begin summer workouts the week of June 15.
Holmes athletic director Wes Mattera credits his high school athletic department staff, school administration and the Edenton-Chowan Schools administration for getting together early in the process.
The AD added that vital for student-athletes to begin to workouts was to craft a plan to proceed with workouts safely during the pandemic.
Mattera credited the addition of athletic trainer Courtney Phelps for helping in the process of developing a plan.
Before Phelps became the athletic trainer at John A. Holmes this year, she held the same role at Currituck County High School.
She also serves as the athletic trainer for the Edenton Steamers baseball club and is a member of the Region 1 Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC).
Mattera noted Phelps’ involvement in the committee allowed her to work with some of the top athletic trainers and doctors in the state.
Her involvement with the committee also helped Holmes gain an understanding of what was required in a plan to return to workouts.
Mattera noted once a return to activities plan was crafted, it was presented to then Edenton-Chowan Schools superintendent Rob Jackson and current superintendent Michael Sasscer along with Holmes principal Steve Wood and the entire Edenton-Chowan Schools board of education.
Once the plan for the high school was approved by the board, fall sports student-athletes (men’s and women’s cross country, men’s soccer, football, volleyball and women’s tennis) were able to return to campus to begin summer workouts.
By being proactive, it allowed the Aces to begin workouts in June.
Mattera acknowledged that the first week of workouts was hectic due to trying to get student-athletes to complete required forms.
The AD credits the website Rank One Sport Plus Health, which allowed student-athletes to complete athletic forms online and send them to the school, in helping in the process of obtaining documents.
For football, athletes are split into three groups that workout in one-hour intervals in the morning.
The volleyball team trains inside the gym in limited numbers in the morning, while the men’s soccer team trains in afternoon.
The school’s men’s and women’s cross country teams train individually, but are able to track their time with an app.
Mattera added that Edenton’s cross country coach Matt Goetsch is able to track the athletes via the app.
On a typical training day, Phelps along with select coaches are on campus around 8 a.m. and set up stations with contactless forehead thermometers.
Student-athletes then arrive to their designated screening staging area by sport on campus. Hand sanitizer is available for each sport.
Mattera noted that each coach has a contactless forehead thermometer to check an athlete’s temperature in case Phelps is not able to do so.
Technology has been key in helping Holmes have its athletes participate in workouts.
Mattera credits Phelps for implementing a QR barcode system for each team.
Student-athletes will answer screening questions on their cell phone and have their temperature taken.
During the screening process, Phelps uses her laptop computer to check to see if any athletes have answered yes to any of the screening questions.
The system gives the school a database in case there is a need to review an athlete.
Holmes initially used iPads for student-athletes to be screened before a workout session, but migrated to the barcode system.
“It was taking everyone a long time to get through the process,” Phelps said of the process before the barcode system.
The shift in technology helped Phelps streamline screening athletes.
By conducting research online, Phelps was able to find the QR barcode system and implemented it at Edenton over two weeks ago.
“It is so much more of an easier process for everyone,” Phelps said.
Phelps acknowledged athletes and coaches have done a good job following protocol, but added she stresses the importance of social distancing to the athletes when they are away from campus.
“They have gotten on board because they want to be here,” Phelps said of the athletes.
Student-athletes have provided positive feedback on the protocols.
“They are glad to have some discipline and some structure and to be around their teammates in a competitive setting; as competitive as we can make in the phases,” Mattera said.
Current workouts are in the NCHSAA’s second phase, which allows athletes to train with sport-specific equipment like a football or a tennis racket.
The process of screening athletes has worked.
Mattera noted two student-athletes at Holmes tested positive for COVID-19.
One athlete, who contracted the virus before summer workouts began, has since been cleared by the regional health department.
The other athlete had a positive test since Holmes began workouts.
The second athlete was not around their training group when the athlete was believed to have the virus.
According to Mattera, as of Aug. 11, the second athlete was in quarantine.
Holmes alerted the regional health department in both cases.
The health department evaluated both cases in terms of contact tracing and symptoms.
Mattera credits having a good infrastructure of support and was grateful to have an administration that understands athletics, having a trainer who is involved with SMAC, having Holmes head football coach Paul Hoggard on multiple committees and being able to contact fellow athletic directors across the state for support.
Edenton also has the resource of its head men’s soccer coach Thomas DiMartino, a doctor in the Vidant health system, who has experience dealing with the virus.
With the summer wood bat baseball season over in Edenton, Mattera acknowledged the importance of high school athletics to the community.
“We are fortunate. We do have a very sports-minded community,” he said. “I’m hoping we can get back to some type of normalcy. Our kids need it. Our community needs it. We have so many businesses that support us. For our entire area, we need it.”