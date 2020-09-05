A 7-on-7 football league plans to compete in Elizabeth City.
The National Youth Football Organization is accepting registrations for athletes in age groups 13 and under and 18 and under.
Registrations are being accepted at www.playnyfo.com/NCblazers
A registration fee of $125 and a NYFO fee of $15 are required.
The fees cover insurance, a uniform top, referees, field usage and a credit card processing fee.
A $25 discount may be applied at registration by using discount code PLAYNYFO by Sept. 8.
The deadline to register is Sept. 11.
Shawn Tolson, the commissioner of the Elizabeth City NYFO, noted since the fall high school football and youth football seasons were delayed, the NYFO in Elizabeth City will give athletes an opportunity to remain active.
Games are scheduled to be held every Saturday beginning Sept. 26 through Oct. 31. The league championship is scheduled for Nov. 7.
The NYFO has in-state teams in Raleigh, Greenville, Greensboro, Durham and nationally in Georgia, New Jersey and Wisconsin.
For more information, go to www.playnyfo.com/ncblazers, Facebook.com/NYFOecity, or contact Tolson at 252-267-4780 or via email at shawn.tolson@yahoo.com.