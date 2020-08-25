A former Northeastern High School boys’ basketball player will continue his career at the professional level.
Aaron Carver signed to play for Hopsi Polzela in Polzela, Slovenia.
The Old Dominion University men’s basketball team announced Carver’s signing on social media Saturday.
Carver, from Elizabeth City, played four seasons of college basketball at ODU.
He was a member of the ODU men’s basketball program from the 2015-16 season through the 2019-20 campaign.
Carver finished his career at Old Dominion with more than 600 rebounds and started every game his last two seasons as a member of the Monarchs.
Carver is a former Daily Advance high school boys’ basketball player of the year and Northeastern Coastal Conference Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Hopsi Polzela is a member of the Slovenian Basketball League.
The league is recognized as the top professional basketball league in Slovenia.
GERNI HONORED
A former girls’ basketball player at Currituck County High School was honored by the Virginia Wesleyan University women’s basketball program Aug. 21.
Amanda Gerni, was named to the VWU all-decade women’s basketball team from 2010-2019.
A fan vote factored in to Gerni’s selection.
Gerni played college basketball at Virginia Wesleyan from the 2015-16 campaign through the 2018-19 season.
She was joined on the all-decade team by former Marlins Brittany Glasco, Jayla Harris, Nancy Kelly and Symonne Newsome.
ODU LACROSSE
Old Dominion lacrosse head coach Heather Holt announced Aug. 17 the addition of the nine newest Monarchs who have signed and will be taking the field at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex this upcoming spring.
“With all of the challenges that the 2020-21 year will present, I am eager to get started with this group! I am very proud of the individuals that have made a commitment to our program for this upcoming season,” Holt explained. “Their dedication, passion, and work ethic will prove that they are one of the most athletic and talented classes to join ODU Lacrosse. Aside from their lacrosse skills, this group is equally as talented in the classroom. I am confident that this freshmen class will succeed in the classroom, on the field, and in the community.”