EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers lost to the Greenbrier Knights 11-6 Thursday night at Hicks Field.
With the loss, Edenton (12-5) had its seven-game winning streak against Tidewater Summer League teams conclude.
The turning point of the game occurred in the top of the fourth inning and Greenbrier (6-10) leading 1-0.
The Knights posted three hits and scored five runs in the frame to take a 6-0 lead.
Greenbrier’s Ty Hanchey had an RBI single while Jacob Jackson added a two-run single in the inning.
The Steamers added to their struggles in the inning with errors. The Clams ended the game with four errors.
Edenton starting pitcher Josiah Sightler had his start end in the fourth inning.
He went 3 ⅔ innings, struck out six batters and surrendered six runs with three of those runs earned.
The Knights had another run outburst in the sixth inning as they scored five runs. Two of the runs scored with the bases loaded on a Bo Gonzales single to extend the Greenbrier lead to 8-0.
Shane McCarthy’s RBI single with two out scored runners from second and third base to extend the Greenbrier lead to 10-0.
The Knights added another run in the inning on a wild pitch.
Greenbrier got a strong start from pitcher Luke Lageman.
Lageman went 5 ⅔ innings, gave up four runs, three earned runs, three walks and struck out two batters for the win.
He kept the Edenton lineup under control until the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Steamers scored their first run following a Jared Kauffman sacrifice fly that scored Tyler Myers for third base to trim the Greenbrier lead to 11-1.
A wild pitch led another Steamer to touch home plate to trim the Greenbrier lead to 11-2.
Edenton’s final two runs of the fame scored on an Adam Fine RBI single and on a throwing error by the Greenbrier catcher to second base.
The error allowed an Edenton base runner to score to make it an 11-4 score.
With runners on first and second base and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Steamers scored two runs on a Houston Wright single.
Greenbrier took a 1-0 lead in the third inning following a Warren Bailey RBI single.
Fine and Tyler McPeak both had two hits in the game for Edenton.
The Steamers host the TSL All-Star Game at Hicks Field on Sunday.
The home run derby begins at 4 p.m. with the all-star game set to begin at 6 p.m.